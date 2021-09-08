Britney Spears' Father Has Filed to End Her Conservatorship in "Massive Legal Victory"

Britney Spears is one huge step closer to being free. On Sept. 7, Jamie Spears—the star's father and her conservator for 13 years—filed a petition to end his daughter's conservatorship altogether, in what her lawyer called "a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication."

"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," reads the filing, as seen by People.

"Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship," the filing continues. "She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding."

Jamie Spears had previously agreed to step down as conservator "when the time is right" after initially refusing to step down at all. But for Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, this wasn't enough: The singer's father should step down immediately, he said.

This new court filing therefore represents a huge leap forward for Britney Spears' case. "As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," the filing continues. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

Jamie Spears wanted to step down only if certain financial demands were met, but Rosengart was fully opposed to this settlement. "Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement," Rosengart told People.

He continued, "To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue."

Commenting on Britney Spears' latest Instagram post, fans flocked to express their joy at this new development. "YOURE ABOUT TO BE FREE BABY GIRL!!!!!!" wrote one, while someone else said, "So excited for you babe, we’re gonna get you out of there."

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io