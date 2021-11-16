Britney Spears Had Her "First Glass of Champagne" to Celebrate Her Freedom

ICYMI, Britney Spears is finally free. The star's thirteen-year conservatorship ended on Friday, Nov. 12 after a long legal battle involving her father, who acted as her conservator for most of these thirteen years.

Now, things are seriously looking up for the singer (and aspiring novelist, lest we forget). Spears was able to celebrate thoroughly this past weekend, as she darn well should.

"What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!!"

If you were wondering, Spears' birthday falls on Dec. 2, which makes her a Sagittarius.

Spears knew she deserved these celebrations, and also took the opportunity to express her gratitude towards those who supported her throughout this difficult time. "I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!" she continued. "I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you !!!!⁣"

The star went on to reference her previous post, in which she's wearing a shirt with shoulder pads. "Psssss please do not laugh at my latest post !!!!" she said. "I realized I got really excited with my lime green shoulder padded shirt !!! The only person I’ve ever seen wear shoulder pads is @HaileyBieber. She was me for Halloween … I think I won brownie points with my kids !!!! But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ???? Okay so I posted four times in one day in the same shirt …. I liked the way it made me feel and I never knew shoulder pads were extremely flattering !!!!"

I hope Spears continues to wear exactly what she pleases, and gets to live the life of her dreams. It's about time.