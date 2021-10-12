Today's Top Stories
Britney Spears Is Writing a Murder Mystery Book, And It Sounds Thrilling

Where can I pre-order this?

By Iris Goldsztajn
rotterdam, netherlands us singer britney spears performs in rotterdam, 07 may 2004 during her sole concert in the netherlands for her the onyx hotel tour spears 2004 european tour includes a series of concerts across europe between 30 april and 05 june 2004 afpcontinental photo credit should read afp via getty images
-Getty Images

Though Britney Spears used to write some of her own songs (per CheatSheet), she's turning her creative focus away from music for the time being, and instead wielding her writing pen to give us—wait for it—a murder mystery novel.

The star announced her new project on Instagram, though she's only at writing stage at the moment, and didn't mention whether she intended on publishing the book or not. Not to be dramatic, but if she doesn't publish it, I will kick and scream—the plot sounds that good.

Speaking of the plot, here's what Spears revealed: "I’m writing a book about a girl⁣ who was murdered … yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use to know !!!!" she wrote. "After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!! Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make … greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!! She no longer needs her mirror … she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo … but what I will leave to the IMAGINATION is what she does when she crosses over …… besides learning to write her name again !!!!⁣"

Spears is the queen of metaphors, and if the story she's writing sounds eerily reminiscent of her conservatorship, I doubt it's fully a coincidence. For 13 years, the star has been effectively stuck in a sort of limbo, not knowing who she can trust (her own father controlled her life to a terrifying extent), and she is currently creating a new life for herself—having recently gotten engaged to her longtime love Sam Asghari and with the end of her conservatorship finally in sight. What the next chapter holds for Spears? We'll just have to wait and see.

