Britney Spears Opens Up About Possibly Reconciling With Her Mom

Britney Spears is open to reconciling with her estranged mother, Lynne Spears, but wants it to "unfold organically," a source told Us Weekly.

"Britney understands that her mom would have loved for her to visit for Christmas but she just felt like it was too soon,” a source told the publication. “Britney is open to repairing her relationship with Lynne but she wants things to unfold organically and not force anything.”



The source went on to say that the pop star is "in a really good place" and "would love to continue maintaining her relationship with her mom," but also wants to "take her time."



"She doesn't feel like there's a need to rush anything," the source added.

Britney Spears' relationship with her mom has been strained since she was subjected to a 13-year conservatorship in 2008, which was mostly managed by her father, Jamie Spears.



The conservatorship ended in 2021 after a public legal battle, in which Britney Spears testified that the conservatorship was "abusive."



In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears accused both her mother and her father of taking her "womanhood" as a result.



She also accused her family of throwing away the possessions she stored at her mom's home in Louisiana, including her childhood collection of Madame Alexander dolls and three years' worth of writing.



In November, Lynne Spears publicly responded to her daughter's allegations, sharing photos of the dolls and writings on Instagram.

"I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you," Lynne Spears wrote in the caption. "They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!"

A post shared by Lynne Spears A photo posted by lynnespears_rf on

In August, 2022, Lynne Spears shared a photo of her and her daughter laughing and wrapping one arm around each other on Instagram.



"Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!" Lynne Spears captioned the post. "Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."



In May, Britney Spears revealed that she had connected with her mother for the first time in three years, sharing a photo of Instagram of herself as a child.



"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!" Britney Spears captioned the post. "And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much!!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!"