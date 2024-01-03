Stop What You’re Doing Right Now, Because the Buzz Is We’re Getting a New Britney Spears Album This Year

If 2023 was the year of the memoir for Britney Spears (her tell-all, The Woman in Me, was a bona fide bestseller), then, blessedly, 2024 looks to be the year of new music for the Princess of Pop.

Page Six reports that Charli XCX and Julia Michaels have been tapped to write for the forthcoming release, which will be Spears’ first in eight years; her last album release was 2016’s Glory. This new record will be Spears’ tenth—a milestone to which ample attention must be paid.

The outlet reports that Spears “has not recorded any new material yet, as the project is only starting to take shape,” but that chart-topping songwriters are lining up to work with her. (Can you blame them?)

So much has happened in Spears’ life since 2016: her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021, she married Sam Asghari in 2022 and divorced him the next year, and, well, she wrote a book. Speaking of the book, the tome was Spears’ biggest focus but, now that it’s released, it frees up time and attention for more music. “She has an upcoming writers’ camp and is getting songs from some big artists,” a source told Page Six last year.

“The Britney album is being kept top secret,” a source told The Sun . “Work has been going on behind the scenes for quite a while to gather a series of killer songs to bring Britney back with a bang. She is known as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century, so there is pressure for the music to be great.”

Spears previously worked with Michaels on seven tracks from Glory, including the single “Slumber Party.” Charli, meanwhile, submitted demos for Spears’ 2013 album Britney Jean to no avail. “Nothing ended up on there, but I’m honored anytime Britney calls, obviously,” the singer said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2022. “What a queen.”

Tying it all up with a bow, this month marks the 25-year anniversary of Spears’ first album, the chart-topping and career-making blockbuster debut …Baby One More Time.