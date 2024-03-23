Cameron Diaz Announces the Birth of Her Second Child, a Son, with Husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz is a new mom (again)!



On Friday, the actress announced that her and husband Benji Madden have welcomed a new baby to the fold—a son, Cardinal Madden.



"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏," Diaz posted on her personal Instagram account, along with a photo of what appeared to be original watercolor art featuring the words "a little bird whispered to me."



"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures—but he’s a really cute ☺️," she continued. "We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"

A post shared by Benji Madden A photo posted by benjaminmadden on

A slew of celebrities were quick to respond to Diaz's post and exciting announcement, including her brother-in-law, musician Joel Madden, who commented with a few heart emojis.



Lyonel Richie also commented with a brown heart emoji. (The legendary recording artist is dad to Nicole Richie, who is married to Joel Madden, Benji Madden's identical twin brother.)



In January 2020, Diaz and Madden announced they were first-time parents in a joint post shared on Instagram.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the announcement read in part. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”



Like their new son, Madden and Diaz said they would not be sharing any photos of their daughter online in order to protect her and her privacy.

A post shared by Benji Madden A photo posted by benjaminmadden on

In a 2022 interview with CBS Mornings, Diaz said that motherhood "absolutely" changed her life, adding that her favorite part about being a mom is "being able to have influence on a child that is developing."



"All mothers have that moment when you’re watching your child and they’re doing something for the first time and you’re like: ‘I remember doing that,'" she said at the time. "It’s really cool.”