"Vampire Diaries" Meets "Yellowjackets": Candice King and Steven Krueger Are Officially Dating!

Well, here's a crossover we never imagined!
Candice King decided to finish 2023 with some sizzle by hard-launching her relationship with Steven Krueger.
The Vampire Diaries actress shared a recap montage of the year, which was filled with clips of herself dancing, travelling and hanging out with friends and family. The Instagram post was captioned, "I laughed. I cried. I laughed til I cried. I loved. Thanks for the dance 2023 🥂"
But innocently placed in the post was also a video of King kissing Steven Krueger, alerting fans to their relationship!
Krueger stars in the popular series Yellowjackets, where he plays Coach Ben Forbes. But it's his previous roles that led him to meet King.
The Originals was a CW spin-off from the hit series The Vampire Diaries, and Krueger starred as Josh Rosza throughout all five seasons of the show. King occasionally reprised her role as Caroline Forbes in the show. The pair have been seen at fan conventions over the years, such as the TVD and The Originals reunion in October 2022.
Fans reacted well to the announcement, with comments such as "Joshh!!! Klaus is coming for your head!" and "Caroline and Josh were not on my 2023 bingo card but I'm here for it."
This hard launch comes over a year after King filed for divorce from Joe King, guitarist of The Fray, in May 2022. The pair share two daughters, Florence and Josephine, and were married for nearly seven years. Little is known about the divorce, except that King filed due to "irreconcilable differences."
We can't wait to see more of this love story blossom, and we hope it has less drama than their characters do on-screen!
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
