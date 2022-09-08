Celebrities React to the Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
During her more than seven-decade reign as the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II established herself not only as a formidable leader and style icon, but as a pop culture touchstone. Following her death on September 8, actors, musicians, and celebrities took to social media to mourn Queen Elizabeth II and celebrate her lasting legacy. From Jennifer Garner to Elton John, see how they reacted to the tragic news, below.
Duran Duran
A post shared by Duran Duran (@duranduran) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Jennifer Garner
A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Paddington Bear
Thank you Ma’am, for everything.September 8, 2022
George Takei
Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her.September 8, 2022
Matthew Lewis
A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Elton John
pic.twitter.com/HGSfXApPI7September 8, 2022
Melinda French Gates
Spanning nearly three-quarters of a century—and a world transformed many times over—Her Majesty’s was a reign without equal. I will cherish the kindnesses that Queen Elizabeth II extended to our family and the remarkable leadership, resilience, and example she showed us all. pic.twitter.com/MVLWQjXmzLSeptember 8, 2022
Mick Jagger
For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwKSeptember 8, 2022
Marie Claire is committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women's lives. We're known for our award-winning features, thoughtful essays and op-eds, deep commitment to sustainable fashion, and buzzy interviews and reviews. Reaching millions of women every month, MarieClaire.com is an internationally-recognized destination for celebrity news, fashion trends, beauty recommendations, and renowned investigative packages.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: What We Know
The Queen passed away at Balmoral on September 8 after a 70-year reign.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's Relationship: A Timeline
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne as king.
By The Editors
-
The Queen and Prince Philip: A Timeline of Their Royal Relationship
Looking back at their royal romance.
By Olivia Blair
-
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's Relationship: A Timeline
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne as king.
By The Editors
-
Who Is Next in Line for the British Throne, Explained
And yes—Harry and Archie are still in the line of succession.
By Andrea Park
-
Will Camilla Parker-Bowles Be Queen Now?
Now that the Queen has passed away at the age of 96, Camilla's husband, Charles, is poised to serve as king.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Will Kate Middleton's Title Change Now the Queen Has Passed Away?
What to expect.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Said She Was the "Ugly Duckling" in School
We all collectively refuse to believe this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis Refused to Take Prince William's Hand as They Arrived at Lambrook School
Oh, Louis.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Arrived at Lambrook School "With All the Gang" as Cambridge Kids Settle Into Windsor Life
Wishing them a good school year!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Worries About a "Princess Diana Moment" With the Press, Royal Expert Claims
The press isn't exactly kind to her, so...
By Iris Goldsztajn