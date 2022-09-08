Celebrities React to the Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Elton John, Naomi Campbell, and more have taken to social media to mourn the late monarch.

queen elizabeth ii
(Image credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
By Marie Claire Editors
published

During her more than seven-decade reign as the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II established herself not only as a formidable leader and style icon, but as a pop culture touchstone. Following her death on September 8, actors, musicians, and celebrities took to social media to mourn Queen Elizabeth II and celebrate her lasting legacy. From Jennifer Garner to Elton John, see how they reacted to the tragic news, below.

Duran Duran

A post shared by Duran Duran (@duranduran) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Jennifer Garner

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Paddington Bear

See more

George Takei

See more

Matthew Lewis

A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Elton John

See more

Melinda French Gates

See more

Mick Jagger

See more
