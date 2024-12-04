32 Celebrities Who Hold Unexpected Degrees

There are a whole bunch of different paths to becoming famous, and our most loved singers, actors, and TV stars have demonstrated them all. While many celebrities begin their careers in entertainment straight out of high school (or before, in the case of child stars), others wait until they’ve secured a college degree before pursuing their artistic dreams. Others decide to pursue a college career after they’ve become famous—truly, there’s no one right path.

Plenty of performers hold college degrees that are fairly expected based on their talents and career path of choice, like English, theater or performing arts—but plenty more have degrees that are seemingly totally out of left field. Below, you’ll find 32 celebrities who hold pretty unexpected (and very impressive!) diplomas.

Mayim Bialik

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though this may not surprise Big Bang Theory fans, Mayim Bialik holds a pretty unusual degree for an actress. The Southern California native didn’t have to travel far from home to pursue her bachelor of science in neuroscience and Hebrew and Jewish studies from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 2000. She became a double Bruin when she earned her PhD in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007.

Bridgit Mendler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Disney Channel’s Bridgit Mendler, who played Teddy Duncan in Good Luck Charlie between 2010 and 2014, is highly educated. She graduated from the University of Southern California in 2016 with a degree in anthropology, which she followed with a master of science in media arts and sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2020, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2024. Whew!

Ben McKenzie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before he became the O.C. heartthrob we all know and love, Ben McKenzie attended the University of Virginia between 1997 and 2001. He earned his degree in economics and foreign relations, becoming a third-generation UVA grad after his father and grandfather. McKenzie put his degree to good use when he co-authored Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud, published in 2023.

Whitney Port

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whitney Port is a TV star, fashion designer and author who rose to fame on 2000s reality hit The Hills circa 2006 alongside Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. Also? She’s a graduate of the University of Southern California, where she earned her bachelor of arts in gender studies in 2007. She had previously transferred to USC from the University of Colorado Boulder.

America Ferrera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbie star America Ferrera enrolled at the University of Southern California in 2002, but put her degree on hold when she was cast as the lead in Ugly Betty, which premiered in 2006. In 2013, Ferrera confirmed that she had successfully earned her undergraduate diploma in international relations from USC’s Dana and David Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You probably know Eva Longoria from her star turns on Desperate Housewives and Only Murders in the Building, but the actress also clearly has a deep-seated love of learning. Longoria attended Texas A&M University-Kingsville for undergrad, and received a bachelor of science in kinesiology from the school. She then returned to higher education when she enrolled in a three-year master’s program in Chicano studies at California State University, Northridge, which she completed in 2013.

Carrie Underwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as treating us to country hits like “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “Cowboy Casanova” over the years, Carrie Underwood graduated magna cum laude (no less!) from Northeastern State University in her native Oklahoma. After taking a short, very casual break to win American Idol in 2005, Underwood received her B.A. in mass communications with an emphasis in journalism the following year.

Dakota Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Fanning had already starred in two Twilight movies and a whole bunch of TV shows when she enrolled at New York University in 2011. She studied at NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study, which allowed her to pursue acting at the same time, and earned her degree in women’s studies in 2016.

Rebel Wilson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before she was chief funny woman on the Pitch Perfect movie series, Australian actress Rebel Wilson graduated from the University of New South Wales with two degrees: one you’d expect, and one you really wouldn’t. In 2000, Wilson earned both a bachelor of arts in theater and performance studies (so far, so logical), and a Bachelor of Laws, AKA a law degree.

Connie Britton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best known for starring in Nashville, Connie Britton has an impressive academic career behind her. The White Lotus star is an Ivy League alum, having graduated from Dartmouth College in 1989 with a degree in Asian studies. She remained close to the world of education by joining the Board of Councilors for USC’s School of Dramatic Arts in 2019.

Chris Martin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Without University College London, there would be no Coldplay: Chris Martin and his three bandmates all met in their student accommodation in the English capital. Though they didn’t all graduate, Martin went on to earn a first-class degree in ancient world studies (specifically Greek and Latin) from the institution.

Kumail Nanjiani

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grinnell College in Iowa takes “some credit for Kumail Nanjiani’s enormous success in comedy,” because it was there that he was first introduced to standup comedy. The Pakistani-born actor graduated from the Midwestern school in 2001 with a degree in computer science and philosophy. In 2017, Nanjiani’s alma mater gave him an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

Cole Sprouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You’ll need to dig deep if you’re going to guess Riverdale star Cole Sprouse’s college degree. That’s right, the actor graduated in 2015 with a degree in archeology from New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study. More specifically, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan that he had studied something called Geographical Information Systems and Satellite Imaging (GIS).

Danai Gurira

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Danai Gurira has one degree that shouldn’t surprise you too much (an MFA in acting from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts), she also has one you’re much less likely to have anticipated. The Black Panther star graduated with a degree in social psychology from Macalester College circa 2001. She even told GQ that she planned to work in that field until cinema came calling.

Rashida Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for her roles on Parks and Recreation and The Office, Rashida Jones has a pretty cool academic resume: The actress graduated from the illustrious Harvard University in 1997 with a degree in comparative study of religion and philosophy. Jones ended up pursuing a career in the arts like her dad Quincy Jones, but returned to her alma mater in 2016 to address the graduating class.

Rooney Mara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her actress Rooney Mara transferred from George Washington University, which she disliked, to NYU, where she created her own major within the Gallatin School of Individualized Study, as she told Vogue . There, she studied psychology, international social policy, and nonprofits, eventually graduating in 2010.

Uzo Aduba

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Uzo Aduba eventually chose a career in acting, Orange in the New Black fans may not be surprised to hear about her academic background. As she demonstrated on the show, Aduba is a stunning singer, and even earned a degree in classical voice from Boston University in 2005. She attended the institution on a scholarship as a sprinter, and was a bona fide track star as an undergrad.

Will Ferrell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iconic comedy actor Will Ferrell graduated from the University of Southern California in 1990 with a degree in sports information, “a program so difficult, so arduous, that they discontinued it eight years after I left,” he joked during a 2017 commencement speech. During said speech, Ferrell was awarded an honorary doctorate from his alma mater.

Kerry Washington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long before she was beloved Scandal character Olivia Pope, Kerry Washington was an undergraduate student at George Washington University. She graduated in 1998 with a double major in anthropology and sociology, and was given an honorary doctor of fine arts when she returned to her alma mater to give a commencement speech in 2013.

Gabrielle Union

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In real life, Gabrielle Union definitely knows whether or not you can “ever just be whelmed.” The 10 Things I Hate About You actress started her university career at the University of Nebraska, then spent some time at Cuesta College before eventually transferring to UCLA. Union holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the prestigious school.

Ken Jeong

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That’s Dr. Ken Jeong to you. The super smart actor was pre-med at his dream school, Duke University , graduating in 1990, before earning his medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Jeong was a general practitioner before pivoting into comedy, a passion which he first pursued on campus as an undergrad.

Reba McEntire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Country legend Reba McEntire’s minor in music may have hinted to her illustrious future, but her major in elementary education not so much. A McAlester, Oklahoma native, McEntire graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1976. The singer had always had a performer’s spirit, but she once explained, “Mama knew you had to have your education to get ahead in life.”

Rowan Atkinson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s kind of hard to imagine a world without Mr. Bean (or that hilariously slow sales guy from Love Actually), but in an alternate universe, Rowan Atkinson could have had a very different career. The English actor graduated from Newcastle University with a degree in electrical engineering. Atkinson went on to pursue a master of science degree at Oxford University, where he met Richard Curtis—and the rest is history.

Tom Hiddleston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before he wore that “I<3TS” T-shirt and before he was Marvel’s Loki, Tom Hiddleston was a bit of an academic prodigy. He attended Pembroke College at Cambridge University, eventually graduating with a double first-class degree in classics. After that, Hiddleston started inching towards his acting career when he attended London’s prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, which also birthed talents such as Anthony Hopkins and Cynthia Erivo.

Christy Turlington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Supermodel Christy Turlington stopped walking runways in 1995, and went on to pursue an impressive academic career. She holds a bachelor of arts in comparative religion and Eastern philosophy from NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, as well as a master’s from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. Talk about a multihyphenate.

Gemma Chan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan had a totally different career before acting. The English actress attended Oxford University’s Worcester College, and graduated in 2001 with a law degree. Chan even worked in a law firm for a while before pivoting to acting, and once told Modern Luxury that her background in law helps her memorize scripts—and review her own contracts.

Miuccia Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miuccia Prada may be one of fashion’s most powerful players, but she originally envisioned herself going into politics. The Prada and Miu Miu designer attended the University of Milan, where she earned an undergraduate degree in political science in 1971. She went on to pursue a PhD in poli sci from the same school. Before taking over her family’s luxury leather goods company in 1978, Prada had a short stint as a mime , too!

Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all know that Natalie Portman is an incredibly smart actress, but she’s also very book smart. The Black Swan star graduated from Harvard College (that’s the undergraduate liberal arts school at the Harvard University) in 2003, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Portman added a bunch of acting credits to her resume both before starting at Harvard and during her undergrad career.

Yara Shahidi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In between acting projects such as Grown-ish and The Sun Is Also a Star, plus her activism within feminism and STEM, Yara Shahidi somehow also managed to earn an undergraduate degree from the prestigious Harvard University in 2022. Shahidi studied at the university’s social studies and African American departments, with a focus on “Black political thought under a neocolonial landscape,” as she told Vogue .

Issa Rae

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyone who has engaged with Issa Rae’s work in any way will know she’s really smart, but the actress, producer and writer also has the diploma to prove it. The Insecure creator graduated from Stanford University in Palo Alto in 2007, having majored in African and African American studies and minored in political science. No wonder she played President Barbie!

Diane von Fürstenberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might guess that superstar fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg would have studied fashion, art or design in college, but her actual degree makes a lot of sense, too. Having grown up in Belgium, von Fürstenberg moved to Spain aged 18 to attend university in Madrid . She eventually transferred to the University of Geneva, where she earned a degree in economics—which seamlessly translated into the legendary business acumen behind her fashion house.

Lisa Kudrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)