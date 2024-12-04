32 Celebrities Who Hold Unexpected Degrees

From neuroscience and archeology to electrical engineering.

Celebrities with unexpected degrees
There are a whole bunch of different paths to becoming famous, and our most loved singers, actors, and TV stars have demonstrated them all. While many celebrities begin their careers in entertainment straight out of high school (or before, in the case of child stars), others wait until they’ve secured a college degree before pursuing their artistic dreams. Others decide to pursue a college career after they’ve become famous—truly, there’s no one right path.

Plenty of performers hold college degrees that are fairly expected based on their talents and career path of choice, like English, theater or performing arts—but plenty more have degrees that are seemingly totally out of left field. Below, you’ll find 32 celebrities who hold pretty unexpected (and very impressive!) diplomas.

Mayim Bialik

Build Presents Mayim Bialik Discussing Her New Book "Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart and Spectacular"

Though this may not surprise Big Bang Theory fans, Mayim Bialik holds a pretty unusual degree for an actress. The Southern California native didn’t have to travel far from home to pursue her bachelor of science in neuroscience and Hebrew and Jewish studies from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 2000. She became a double Bruin when she earned her PhD in neuroscience from UCLA in 2007.

Bridgit Mendler

Actress Bridgit Mendler poses for a portrait during the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on April 2, 2015 in Pasadena, California.

The Disney Channel’s Bridgit Mendler, who played Teddy Duncan in Good Luck Charlie between 2010 and 2014, is highly educated. She graduated from the University of Southern California in 2016 with a degree in anthropology, which she followed with a master of science in media arts and sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2020, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2024. Whew!

Ben McKenzie

Ben McKenzie visits Build series to discuss "Gotham" at Build Studio on March 26, 2018 in New York City.

Before he became the O.C. heartthrob we all know and love, Ben McKenzie attended the University of Virginia between 1997 and 2001. He earned his degree in economics and foreign relations, becoming a third-generation UVA grad after his father and grandfather. McKenzie put his degree to good use when he co-authored Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud, published in 2023.

Whitney Port

TV personality/fashion designer Whitney Port arrives at the 2016 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Whitney Port is a TV star, fashion designer and author who rose to fame on 2000s reality hit The Hills circa 2006 alongside Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. Also? She’s a graduate of the University of Southern California, where she earned her bachelor of arts in gender studies in 2007. She had previously transferred to USC from the University of Colorado Boulder.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Barbie star America Ferrera enrolled at the University of Southern California in 2002, but put her degree on hold when she was cast as the lead in Ugly Betty, which premiered in 2006. In 2013, Ferrera confirmed that she had successfully earned her undergraduate diploma in international relations from USC’s Dana and David Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends Apple TV+'s "Land Of Women" World Premiere at The Whitby Hotel on June 20, 2024 in New York City

You probably know Eva Longoria from her star turns on Desperate Housewives and Only Murders in the Building, but the actress also clearly has a deep-seated love of learning. Longoria attended Texas A&M University-Kingsville for undergrad, and received a bachelor of science in kinesiology from the school. She then returned to higher education when she enrolled in a three-year master’s program in Chicano studies at California State University, Northridge, which she completed in 2013.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee

As well as treating us to country hits like “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “Cowboy Casanova” over the years, Carrie Underwood graduated magna cum laude (no less!) from Northeastern State University in her native Oklahoma. After taking a short, very casual break to win American Idol in 2005, Underwood received her B.A. in mass communications with an emphasis in journalism the following year.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning attends the world premiere of "The Watchers" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 02, 2024 in New York City.

Dakota Fanning had already starred in two Twilight movies and a whole bunch of TV shows when she enrolled at New York University in 2011. She studied at NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study, which allowed her to pursue acting at the same time, and earned her degree in women’s studies in 2016.

Rebel Wilson

Australian actress Rebel Wilson arrives to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on the sidelines of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, on May 25, 2023.

Before she was chief funny woman on the Pitch Perfect movie series, Australian actress Rebel Wilson graduated from the University of New South Wales with two degrees: one you’d expect, and one you really wouldn’t. In 2000, Wilson earned both a bachelor of arts in theater and performance studies (so far, so logical), and a Bachelor of Laws, AKA a law degree.

Connie Britton

Actress Connie Britton attends the "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" New York Premiere at Sunshine Landmark on June 10, 2015 in New York City.

Best known for starring in Nashville, Connie Britton has an impressive academic career behind her. The White Lotus star is an Ivy League alum, having graduated from Dartmouth College in 1989 with a degree in Asian studies. She remained close to the world of education by joining the Board of Councilors for USC’s School of Dramatic Arts in 2019.

Chris Martin

Chris Martin of Coldplay visits at SiriusXM Studios on November 24, 2015 in New York City

Without University College London, there would be no Coldplay: Chris Martin and his three bandmates all met in their student accommodation in the English capital. Though they didn’t all graduate, Martin went on to earn a first-class degree in ancient world studies (specifically Greek and Latin) from the institution.

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales" at Pacific Design Center on November 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California

Grinnell College in Iowa takes “some credit for Kumail Nanjiani’s enormous success in comedy,” because it was there that he was first introduced to standup comedy. The Pakistani-born actor graduated from the Midwestern school in 2001 with a degree in computer science and philosophy. In 2017, Nanjiani’s alma mater gave him an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse attends Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood at The H Club Los Angeles on August 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

You’ll need to dig deep if you’re going to guess Riverdale star Cole Sprouse’s college degree. That’s right, the actor graduated in 2015 with a degree in archeology from New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study. More specifically, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan that he had studied something called Geographical Information Systems and Satellite Imaging (GIS).

Danai Gurira

Actress Danai Gurira attends the 100th episode celebration off "The Walking Dead" at The Greek Theatre on October 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Though Danai Gurira has one degree that shouldn’t surprise you too much (an MFA in acting from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts), she also has one you’re much less likely to have anticipated. The Black Panther star graduated with a degree in social psychology from Macalester College circa 2001. She even told GQ that she planned to work in that field until cinema came calling.

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

Known for her roles on Parks and Recreation and The Office, Rashida Jones has a pretty cool academic resume: The actress graduated from the illustrious Harvard University in 1997 with a degree in comparative study of religion and philosophy. Jones ended up pursuing a career in the arts like her dad Quincy Jones, but returned to her alma mater in 2016 to address the graduating class.

Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara is seen at the "La Cocina" press conference during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 16, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

Her actress Rooney Mara transferred from George Washington University, which she disliked, to NYU, where she created her own major within the Gallatin School of Individualized Study, as she told Vogue. There, she studied psychology, international social policy, and nonprofits, eventually graduating in 2010.

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba arrives at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Though Uzo Aduba eventually chose a career in acting, Orange in the New Black fans may not be surprised to hear about her academic background. As she demonstrated on the show, Aduba is a stunning singer, and even earned a degree in classical voice from Boston University in 2005. She attended the institution on a scholarship as a sprinter, and was a bona fide track star as an undergrad.

Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell attends the Premiere Of Netflix's "Will & Harper" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Iconic comedy actor Will Ferrell graduated from the University of Southern California in 1990 with a degree in sports information, “a program so difficult, so arduous, that they discontinued it eight years after I left,” he joked during a 2017 commencement speech. During said speech, Ferrell was awarded an honorary doctorate from his alma mater.

Kerry Washington

Actress Kerry Washington attends the Lehman College 50th Anniversary Celebration & Leadership Awards Dinner at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 11, 2018 in New York City.

Long before she was beloved Scandal character Olivia Pope, Kerry Washington was an undergraduate student at George Washington University. She graduated in 1998 with a double major in anthropology and sociology, and was given an honorary doctor of fine arts when she returned to her alma mater to give a commencement speech in 2013.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

In real life, Gabrielle Union definitely knows whether or not you can “ever just be whelmed.” The 10 Things I Hate About You actress started her university career at the University of Nebraska, then spent some time at Cuesta College before eventually transferring to UCLA. Union holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the prestigious school.

Ken Jeong

Actor Ken Jeong attends the 47th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California.

That’s Dr. Ken Jeong to you. The super smart actor was pre-med at his dream school, Duke University, graduating in 1990, before earning his medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Jeong was a general practitioner before pivoting into comedy, a passion which he first pursued on campus as an undergrad.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Country legend Reba McEntire’s minor in music may have hinted to her illustrious future, but her major in elementary education not so much. A McAlester, Oklahoma native, McEntire graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1976. The singer had always had a performer’s spirit, but she once explained, “Mama knew you had to have your education to get ahead in life.”

Rowan Atkinson

Rowan Atkinson attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Sir Stirling Moss at Westminster Abbey on May 8, 2024 in London, England. The former Formula 1 motor-racing driver died on 12 April 2020, during the Covid pandemic, in London at the age of 90.

It’s kind of hard to imagine a world without Mr. Bean (or that hilariously slow sales guy from Love Actually), but in an alternate universe, Rowan Atkinson could have had a very different career. The English actor graduated from Newcastle University with a degree in electrical engineering. Atkinson went on to pursue a master of science degree at Oxford University, where he met Richard Curtis—and the rest is history.

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston attends the European premiere Of "Kong: Skull Island" on February 28, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

Before he wore that “I<3TS” T-shirt and before he was Marvel’s Loki, Tom Hiddleston was a bit of an academic prodigy. He attended Pembroke College at Cambridge University, eventually graduating with a double first-class degree in classics. After that, Hiddleston started inching towards his acting career when he attended London’s prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, which also birthed talents such as Anthony Hopkins and Cynthia Erivo.

Christy Turlington

Christy Turlington Burns arrives at the 2019 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Supermodel Christy Turlington stopped walking runways in 1995, and went on to pursue an impressive academic career. She holds a bachelor of arts in comparative religion and Eastern philosophy from NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, as well as a master’s from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health. Talk about a multihyphenate.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan had a totally different career before acting. The English actress attended Oxford University’s Worcester College, and graduated in 2001 with a law degree. Chan even worked in a law firm for a while before pivoting to acting, and once told Modern Luxury that her background in law helps her memorize scripts—and review her own contracts.

Miuccia Prada

Miuccia Prada attends the "Carne Y Arena" photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France

Miuccia Prada may be one of fashion’s most powerful players, but she originally envisioned herself going into politics. The Prada and Miu Miu designer attended the University of Milan, where she earned an undergraduate degree in political science in 1971. She went on to pursue a PhD in poli sci from the same school. Before taking over her family’s luxury leather goods company in 1978, Prada had a short stint as a mime, too!

Natalie Portman

Actress Natalie Portman discusses "Lucy in the Sky" with the Build Series at Build Studio on October 02, 2019 in New York City.

We all know that Natalie Portman is an incredibly smart actress, but she’s also very book smart. The Black Swan star graduated from Harvard College (that’s the undergraduate liberal arts school at the Harvard University) in 2003, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Portman added a bunch of acting credits to her resume both before starting at Harvard and during her undergrad career.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi arrives at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

In between acting projects such as Grown-ish and The Sun Is Also a Star, plus her activism within feminism and STEM, Yara Shahidi somehow also managed to earn an undergraduate degree from the prestigious Harvard University in 2022. Shahidi studied at the university’s social studies and African American departments, with a focus on “Black political thought under a neocolonial landscape,” as she told Vogue.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Anyone who has engaged with Issa Rae’s work in any way will know she’s really smart, but the actress, producer and writer also has the diploma to prove it. The Insecure creator graduated from Stanford University in Palo Alto in 2007, having majored in African and African American studies and minored in political science. No wonder she played President Barbie!

Diane von Fürstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg arrives at Diane Von Furstenberg's "Journey Of A Dress" premiere opening party at Wilshire May Company Building on January 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

You might guess that superstar fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg would have studied fashion, art or design in college, but her actual degree makes a lot of sense, too. Having grown up in Belgium, von Fürstenberg moved to Spain aged 18 to attend university in Madrid. She eventually transferred to the University of Geneva, where she earned a degree in economics—which seamlessly translated into the legendary business acumen behind her fashion house.

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

While Friends’ Phoebe Buffay wasn’t really the academic type, her real-life counterpart Lisa Kudrow very much is. The Romy and Michele's High School Reunion star attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, graduating in 1985 with a degree that has nothing to do with acting: in biology. She returned to her alma mater in 2010 to deliver the commencement address to a very, very fortunate graduating class.

