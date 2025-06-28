Kendall Jenner Styles Hailey Bieber's $1,250 The Row Bag With a Sheer Archival Tom Ford Dress for the Bezos-Sanchéz Wedding

Kendall Jenner has joined several Kardashian-Jenner family members in Venice for Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos's wedding to Lauren Sánchez . After personifying Eurocore in a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown upon her arrival in Italy, the model changed into a sheer dress for the wedding ceremony itself on June 27. Needless to say, Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner was wearing a dress just as eye-catching, as the siblings climbed into a water taxi.

Earlier this week, Kendall was spotted in Paris carrying best friend Hailey Bieber's favorite $1,250 The Row bag: the Cecily. Having previously paired the versatile silk-satin bag with capris in the French capital, Kendall decided to take the chic purse to the celebrity wedding on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, off of Venice.

Kendall's stylist, Dani Michelle , shared further details of the model's outfit on Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted for a semi-sheer Tom Ford gown from the archives, which she paired with emerald green Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner board a Venice water taxi. (Image credit: Getty Images/Luigi Iorio/GC Images)

Meanwhile, Kylie wore a figure-hugging lace-up corset dress by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu for the occasion. Notably, Kylie collaborated with Findikoglu on a recent Khy drop, and it's clear the Kylie Cosmetics founder is a fan of the designer's sharp aesthetic. She accessorized the outfit with large diamond stud earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, and Otra Hazel Sunglasses, which retail for just $65.

Kendall and Kylie in Venice for Jeff Bezos's wedding to Lauren Sánchez. (Image credit: Getty Images/Luigi Iorio/GC Images)

A plethora of celebrities have been spotted in Venice ahead of the flashy nuptials. For starters, Queen Raina of Jordan referenced the pierced accessory trend by carrying a large Jacquemus bag as she climbed into a water taxi. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian made waves in a barely-there bandeau top, which seemingly contravened the wedding's strict dress code.