Kendall Jenner Styles Hailey Bieber's $1,250 The Row Bag With a Sheer Archival Tom Ford Dress for the Bezos-Sanchéz Wedding
Sister Kylie Jenner opted for a lace-up corset dress from a famous Khy collaborator.
Kendall Jenner has joined several Kardashian-Jenner family members in Venice for Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos's wedding to Lauren Sánchez. After personifying Eurocore in a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown upon her arrival in Italy, the model changed into a sheer dress for the wedding ceremony itself on June 27. Needless to say, Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner was wearing a dress just as eye-catching, as the siblings climbed into a water taxi.
Earlier this week, Kendall was spotted in Paris carrying best friend Hailey Bieber's favorite $1,250 The Row bag: the Cecily. Having previously paired the versatile silk-satin bag with capris in the French capital, Kendall decided to take the chic purse to the celebrity wedding on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, off of Venice.
Kendall's stylist, Dani Michelle, shared further details of the model's outfit on Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted for a semi-sheer Tom Ford gown from the archives, which she paired with emerald green Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Meanwhile, Kylie wore a figure-hugging lace-up corset dress by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu for the occasion. Notably, Kylie collaborated with Findikoglu on a recent Khy drop, and it's clear the Kylie Cosmetics founder is a fan of the designer's sharp aesthetic. She accessorized the outfit with large diamond stud earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, and Otra Hazel Sunglasses, which retail for just $65.
A plethora of celebrities have been spotted in Venice ahead of the flashy nuptials. For starters, Queen Raina of Jordan referenced the pierced accessory trend by carrying a large Jacquemus bag as she climbed into a water taxi. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian made waves in a barely-there bandeau top, which seemingly contravened the wedding's strict dress code.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.