Channing Tatum Says Working with Zoë Kravitz Is “Like Creating a Marriage”

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are getting a small taste of marital life, courtesy of their working relationship.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, while attending the Los Angeles premiere of the pair's new movie Blink Twice, Tatum opened up about what it was like to work with and alongside his fiancé, Kravitz.

"To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things, other than having a kid with somebody, I think," the Magic Mike actor told People in an exclusive interview.

"It's one of those...you truly are creating something from nothing," he continued. "And it's just like creating a marriage or creating something where you're like, 'everything that we are is going into this thing' and you want to make it with people that you love."

Of course, Kravitz—not to be outdone—had equally lovely things to say about her fiancé.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think going through something creative like this with anybody makes you closer and there's so much trust there," she explained, referring to how working alongside one another actually strengthened their romantic relationship.

"Yeah, we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful," she added.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to People, Kravtiz voiced similar remarks prior to the film's screening, publicly praising her soon-to-be husband for supporting her "in every way."

"From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f***** it all up," she said at the time. "Thank you for letting me be a complete OCD, psycho, control freak. Thank you for your patience."

The Batman star went on to add that making the film with her fiancé had been "an awfully great adventure," before going on to thank him for "trusting me to female direct you."

"It’s really very cool to get to make a movie but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it's even cooler," she continued.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum walking in New York City, where Zoë wears a white tank top black bag and jeans, while Channing wears a gray T-shirt and black pants (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Kravitz and Tatum reportedly started dating in 2021, after rumors begin swilling regarding the couple after Kravitz cast Tatum in Blink Twice.

In 2023, sources confirmed the pair were engaged.

Earlier this year, Lenny Kravitz commented on his daughter's engagement when speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the Palm Springs International Film Festival/

"When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it," he said. "I've done well. Blessed."