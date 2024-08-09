Channing Tatum Says Working with Zoë Kravitz Is “Like Creating a Marriage”
“To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things…”
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are getting a small taste of marital life, courtesy of their working relationship.
On Thursday, Aug. 8, while attending the Los Angeles premiere of the pair's new movie Blink Twice, Tatum opened up about what it was like to work with and alongside his fiancé, Kravitz.
"To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things, other than having a kid with somebody, I think," the Magic Mike actor told People in an exclusive interview.
"It's one of those...you truly are creating something from nothing," he continued. "And it's just like creating a marriage or creating something where you're like, 'everything that we are is going into this thing' and you want to make it with people that you love."
Of course, Kravitz—not to be outdone—had equally lovely things to say about her fiancé.
"I think going through something creative like this with anybody makes you closer and there's so much trust there," she explained, referring to how working alongside one another actually strengthened their romantic relationship.
"Yeah, we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful," she added.
According to People, Kravtiz voiced similar remarks prior to the film's screening, publicly praising her soon-to-be husband for supporting her "in every way."
"From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f***** it all up," she said at the time. "Thank you for letting me be a complete OCD, psycho, control freak. Thank you for your patience."
The Batman star went on to add that making the film with her fiancé had been "an awfully great adventure," before going on to thank him for "trusting me to female direct you."
"It’s really very cool to get to make a movie but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it's even cooler," she continued.
Kravitz and Tatum reportedly started dating in 2021, after rumors begin swilling regarding the couple after Kravitz cast Tatum in Blink Twice.
In 2023, sources confirmed the pair were engaged.
Earlier this year, Lenny Kravitz commented on his daughter's engagement when speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the Palm Springs International Film Festival/
"When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it," he said. "I've done well. Blessed."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
