Raffia Bag Season Is So Back—Daisy Edgar-Jones Debuted the Most Vacation-Worthy Take at Cannes
It's time to break out your summer baskets.
Some of Daisy Edgar-Jones's best 2026 Cannes Film Festival outfits didn't come close to gracing the red carpet. She saved her most summery sets for a post-Cannes Instagram recap on May 19. For instance, fans never saw Edgar-Jones's Gucci It bag beyond her IG grid, but regardless, it kickstarted raffia season in the French Riviera and beyond.
After a "wonderful few days of watching movies," Edgar-Jones reminisced about her favorite Cannes 2026 moments, including the dress code-defying, naked Balenciaga gown she debuted just days ago. A few swipes in, Edgar-Jones added a never-before-seen laid-back look, featuring the quintessential beach bag on every Gucci girl's wishlist.
Her mirror pic captured the Gucci Bamboo 1947 Bag front and center, its brown leather top-flap, singular bamboo strap, and woven basket body on full display. The micro, bamboo-handle silhouette is shoppable in various shades of leather, but the actor's exact, raffia-sculpted style only releases in select spring or resort collections (if we're lucky). Being a brand ambassador for Gucci means those restrictions don't apply to Edgar-Jones, though. Maybe she just called Demna up and the $4,900 collector's item appeared on her doorstep in minutes.
Edgar-Jones didn't fit her entire skirt set in her iPhone's frame—just an ivory midi skirt and a satin scarf-turned-crop top. To finish, she popped on circular black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and hit the celebrity-filled French Riviera.
Raffia styling is back and more international than ever this season. Hundreds of miles beyond the Croisette, Zoë Kravitz and Taylor Swift brought their beach bags out of storage in New York City.
Kravitz, for one, remains loyal to The Row's black Ambre Bag, the supersized version of the Estelle Raffia Bag she wore on repeat last summer. As recently as May 15, Swift doubled up on raffia dressing with woven Aquazzura sandals and a matching crossbody bag from Gerard Darel.
Take it from VIPs: Beaches might not be busy for a few more weeks, but your raffia bag should be.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.