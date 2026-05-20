Some of Daisy Edgar-Jones's best 2026 Cannes Film Festival outfits didn't come close to gracing the red carpet. She saved her most summery sets for a post-Cannes Instagram recap on May 19. For instance, fans never saw Edgar-Jones's Gucci It bag beyond her IG grid, but regardless, it kickstarted raffia season in the French Riviera and beyond.

After a "wonderful few days of watching movies," Edgar-Jones reminisced about her favorite Cannes 2026 moments, including the dress code-defying, naked Balenciaga gown she debuted just days ago. A few swipes in, Edgar-Jones added a never-before-seen laid-back look, featuring the quintessential beach bag on every Gucci girl's wishlist.

Daisy Edgar-Jones posed for her Instagram followers with a raffia Gucci bag. (Image credit: @daisyedgarjones)

Her mirror pic captured the Gucci Bamboo 1947 Bag front and center, its brown leather top-flap, singular bamboo strap, and woven basket body on full display. The micro, bamboo-handle silhouette is shoppable in various shades of leather, but the actor's exact, raffia-sculpted style only releases in select spring or resort collections (if we're lucky). Being a brand ambassador for Gucci means those restrictions don't apply to Edgar-Jones, though. Maybe she just called Demna up and the $4,900 collector's item appeared on her doorstep in minutes.

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Gucci Bamboo 1947 Small Bag $4,900 at Gucci

Edgar-Jones didn't fit her entire skirt set in her iPhone's frame—just an ivory midi skirt and a satin scarf-turned-crop top. To finish, she popped on circular black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and hit the celebrity-filled French Riviera.

The Gucci raffia bag appeared in another Cannes close-up. (Image credit: @daisyedgarjones)

Raffia styling is back and more international than ever this season. Hundreds of miles beyond the Croisette, Zoë Kravitz and Taylor Swift brought their beach bags out of storage in New York City.

Kravitz, for one, remains loyal to The Row's black Ambre Bag, the supersized version of the Estelle Raffia Bag she wore on repeat last summer. As recently as May 15, Swift doubled up on raffia dressing with woven Aquazzura sandals and a matching crossbody bag from Gerard Darel.

Take it from VIPs: Beaches might not be busy for a few more weeks, but your raffia bag should be.

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