The Exposed Thong Trend Finds New Meaning in Chappell Roan's Backless Vivienne Westwood Gown
Business in the front, party in the back.
After wearing a very naked Mugler dress to attend the 2026 Grammys, Chappell Roan headed to Paris Fashion Week where her style choices continue to surprise and delight.
Roan—who works with stylist Genesis Webb—swapped her naked Grammys look for a completely opaque Mugler turtleneck corset and matching fit-and-flare skirt earlier this week. And on Saturday, March 7, the "Casual" singer arrived at Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood's Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear runway show in an extremely eye-catching gown.
From the front, Roan's gown features a dramatic silhouette, including long sleeves, shoulder pads, and a plunging V-neck, with the dress narrowing at the waist before cascading into a gathered skirt. But from the back, the Vivienne Westwood gown takes on an entirely different identity.
Turning around on the red carpet, the superstar revealed that her skirt is completely backless, showing her sheer tights and black thong to onlookers. Basically, the exposed thong trend has found new meaning at Paris Fashion Week thanks to Roan's bold outfit choice.
The "Pink Pony Club" singer didn't attempt to conceal her backless skirt while arriving at the fashion show, either. Instead, Roan was photographed climbing the venue's steps with her thong very much on display.
After attending Paris Fashion Week for the very first time in 2025, Roan opened up to W magazine about her experience. "I was in the makeup chair for the entirety of Paris Fashion Week—it was so crazy: changing looks, changing wigs, go, go, go," she explained. "I didn't realize that this was a dream I always had. But it was very interesting for my psyche, because when I walked into a fashion show, it had nothing to do with a performance I was about to give, or a speech, or writing a song. It was truly just about how I looked. I don't know if I want to feel that way all the time, but I thought it was incredible to wear these outfits."
It's safe to say that all eyes were on the singer's Vivienne Westwood outfit, too.
