If the internet held a competition for the Best Naked Dresses of 2026, Chappell Roan would've taken the lead weeks ago. She slid into first place at the 2026 Grammys with a see-through Mugler gown, which dangled from faux pierced nipples. A month later, Roan retained her rank in another sheer, thong-exposing naked dress, fresh from McQueen's Fall 2026 runway.

March 8 brought Roan back to Paris Fashion Week's front row for the fifth time this season. For Alexander McQueen's "sick show," stylist Genesis Webb dressed Roan in her nakedest Fashion Month moment yet. (Her backless Vivienne Westwood gown from March 7 is a close second.) Instead of perusing the prior season's collection—as is custom for fashion week regulars—Seán McGirr loaned her his most transparent Fall 2026 slip dress. The only difference? The lavender-to-black color change made it more gothic than ethereal.

Chappell Roan arrived at the Alexander McQueen show in a thong-exposing naked dress, which debuted on the Fall 2026 runway minutes later. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roan wore nothing but an itty-bitty black thong as her base layer. Even her G-string wasn't completely covered, thanks to symmetrical cut-outs below her navel. Then, she stacked a matching mesh gown on top. It was 80 percent sheer, while opaque paneling atop her bust and hips made up the other 20 percent. Her triangular, scarf-looking neckline was the dress's largest anti-naked strip by far. "The Subway" singer is the latest fashion girl to sample butt panels at a starry event, following Hailey Bieber at the 2026 Grammys.

Article continues below

Just the bust of Roan's dress was enough to turn heads at PFW. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment for her somewhat discreet butt panels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mere minutes after the Grammy winner arrived, her exact naked dress made its official Fall 2026 runway debut. Roan hid its cowl-like neckline—plus a voluminous bow in the back—beneath a thick, rhinestone-encrusted take on the 2026 choker trend. In the McQueen collection, however, the model's cowl neck was secured with an extra-large ribbon that cascaded to the floor.

Roan's metallic, cuff-inspired bangles were also absent from the model's wrists. However, they accessorized other Fall 2026 styles, including Look 24's distressed leather pants and Look 29's floral halter gown.

A model wore Roan's naked dress in purple on the Alexander McQueen Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It's no surprise Roan scored an invite to McGirr's latest show. One of her most iconic performance 'fits last year boasted custom McQueen tags.

Always on board to embody a character, she became a "screaming banshee" for a Mexico City tour stop in Nov. 2025. Roan started her show in a hauntingly beautiful ballgown, crafted entirely from lived-in lace. Even her heightened blusher veil featured floral trim along the shoulder-length hem. Later, she stripped down to a McQueen under-bust bustier and lace-up hot pants. RSVP'ing "yes" to McGirr's show might've just secured Roan another custom look whenever she gets back on stage.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors