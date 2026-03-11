Few fashion girls were as busy as Chappell Roan this Paris Fashion Week. She attended five shows in four days, each time gracing the front row in another daring design. On March 10, she bid farewell to Fashion Month with one last risk: a sheer lingerie set.

Acne Studios, Mugler, Rick Owens, Vivenne Westwood, and McQueen all hosted the Grammy winner this week, but her sultriest look hit Instagram after the shows. Roan traded a classic going-out top for bold underwear-as-outerwear, including a multi-strap black bra. The push-up piece featured sheer, strategically-placed cut-outs atop each cup.

She's no stranger to wearing bras as tops, especially while performing. (See her clown-core two-piece at Budapest's Sziget Festival last August, for proof.) This time, however, "The Subway" singer paired her bra with a cream-colored, under-bust corset. Being transparent, it flaunted fit-and-flare boning along the waist.

Chappell Roan partied after Paris Fashion Week in nothing but sheer lingerie. (Image credit: @chappellroan)

Another mid-rave close-up showcased Roan's next lingerie-centric select: low-rise, micro-mini shorts. Garters atop either thigh made them even more risqué. She appeared to stack nude tights underneath, for more of a full-coverage fit. Her choice of footwear remained out of Instagram's frame. But this week, she borrowed Acne Studios sock boots, Mugler heeled flip-flops, feathered Vivienne Westwood sandals, and more. Perhaps Roan waited to return one of those pairs until after last night's fête.

Another IG photo revealed her black hot pants. (Image credit: @chappellroan)

Corsets like Roan's always have a place on runways, regardless of the season. Spring 2026 shows started a specific, under-bust corset trend, though. It began at New York Fashion Week, with Meruert Tolegen's distressed bustier. Then, London label Sinead Gorey cinched an oversize white T-shirt with a matching waist trimmer. Like Roan, its basque hem dangled over black, itty-bitty bottoms. Matières Fécales revived the silhouette with all-black attire at Paris Fashion Week. This femme fatale take was just as transparent as Roan's.

The Meruert Tolegen Spring 2026 show introduced under-bust corsets at NYFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sinead Gorey picked up where Tolegen left off with a white bustier. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The trend looked ultra-edgy on Matières Fécales's runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If anyone should become the face of a fresh genre of corsets, it's Chappell Roan. Her on-stage persona is practically synonymous with them. For instance, she debuted a new bustier almost every night on last year's Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour. It's about time Roan's off-duty self caught up.

Shop Lingerie Inspired by Chappell Roan

