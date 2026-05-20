Wedding season is in full swing for Taylor Swift. While awaiting her own special day, Swift passed the time by trading bachelorette white for wedding guest dresses in New York City, and most recently, Greece. If the pop star looks this divine as a plus-one, Swifties simply aren't prepared for her actual wedding dress.

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate, George Karlaftis, married his high-school sweetheart, Kaia Harris, two Saturdays ago at the One&Only Aesthesis resort in Glyfada. Swift and Kelce were already in London (where she debuted a Zimmermann dress, plus a leather and lace date-night look), so the 3.5-hour flight to Greece was a no-brainer. Instagram photos from the Karlaftis reception that surfaced on May 20 revealed she danced the night away in another spaghetti-strap dress from Zimmermann.

Swift chose the once-$1,950 Rebellion Beaded Picnic Dress from the Cruise 2026 collection. Bone-in corsets are typically tied up the back, but this "something blue" stacked a ruched bust atop forward-facing rouleau laces. This switch gave the silk-linen style a Renaissance-era undertone, before the tea-length skirt took a mythological turn. Miniature mermaids decorated Swift's fresh-from-a-fairytale fabric, but her beach wedding-inspired selects didn't stop there.

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Swift doubled down on mermaid motifs with ivory block-heel mules from Reformation. She's a longtime shopper of the L.A. label, with looks dating back to 2013's Red era. Most recently, she wore a corset top and Showgirl-orange cashmere from Reformation last summer.

Each peep-toe upper on the "Opalite" singer's sandals was sculpted into a shell shape. The $268 pair felt like something Ariel would wear after earning her human legs in The Little Mermaid. (An homage to Swift's 2019 New Year's Eve costume, perhaps?)

Reformation Waldena Block Heeled Mule $268 at Reformation

Some brides-to-be purchase a more wallet-friendly version of their engagement ring for traveling. That way, they're not at risk of losing the real deal. Swift, however, did no such thing before her Grecian getaway. The Kindred Lubeck creation—in all its 10 to 15-carat glory—sparkled just as much in Glyfada as it did NYC last week. Next, the Grammy winner re-wore a coin from ancient Greece as a necklace. It's the same rare pendant seen at a Jan. 2025 Chiefs game, and in her "I reclaimed my masters" IG post.

To finish, Swift got her money's worth on five-figure diamond earrings from DeBeers. Eagle-eyed Swifties will recognize the elongated "Arpeggia" pair from the 2024 Golden Globes, where they debuted alongside her sequin green Gucci gown.

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De Beers Arpeggia One Line Earrings in White Gold $29,500 at debeers.com

Swift knew she could count on Zimmermann to make her the best-dressed guest at the Karlaftis wedding. Two summers ago, she and Kelce watched another friend say "I do" at NYC's Electric Lady Studios, where she first tested the Australian brand's tea-length dresses. This one featured scalloped edges, waist cut-outs, and springy floral bouquets atop a pale peach skirt. A kisslock clutch from Vivienne Westwood and strappy Christian Louboutin sandals completed her early-September set.

In Sept. 2024, Swift wore a different Zimmermann dress to a NYC wedding. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For last week's NYC wedding, however, Swift sourced Maria Lucia, a Romanian designer she's been wearing since 2012. Sure, it started with equally-slim straps, but it couldn't have been more different from her Greece wedding gown.

First, the sweetheart-neckline style was gilded in metallic gold. The pleated skirt also cascaded past her bedazzled Aquazzura sandals. She traded her De Beers diamonds for an opal jewelry set with ties to Elizabeth Taylor and her fiancé.

Just last week, Swift styled a metallic gold gown from Maria Lucia for another NYC wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A message to all the VIPs considering inviting Swift to their nuptials: She will steal the show, whether she's in another Zimmermann midi or a metallic, Life of a Showgirl-inspired look.

Shop Wedding Guest Dresses Inspired by Taylor Swift

TOPICS Taylor Swift