It's been a month since Chappell Roan arrived at the 2026 Grammys, with a naked Mugler dress dangling from faux nipple rings over a set of faux tattoos. A moment that iconic all but guaranteed her a seat at Mugler's Fall 2026 fashion show on March 6. Roan's front-row dress still went nude, but only with its color palette, not thong-revealing sheer chiffon.

The Grammy winner has attended three Paris Fashion Week shows this season, including Acne Studios, Rick Owens, and most recently, Mugler. For the latter, I expected the style muse to pick up where she left off at the Grammy Awards. Perhaps a Spring 2026 top that's more necklace than bodice would've enticed Roan and her stylist, Genesis Webb.

My guess was partially correct: Roan still sourced the maison's Spring 2026 runway. However, she opted for an entirely-opaque skirt set instead. A nude, skintight corset-turned-turtleneck served as the base of her set. Ruched, partial puff-sleeves atop the bone-in bodice became khaki to match her drop-waist, fit-and-flare skirt. It seems Mugler padded the low-rise hips to emphasize the already-cinched nature of Roan's belted waist. Contrary to the model's no-makeup makeup look, the "Pink Pony Club" singer's smokey eye shined as bright as her mixed-metal earrings.

Chappell Roan posed outside the Mugler Fall 2026 show in an entirely-opaque skirt set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Mugler's Fall 2026 runway, this austere outfit came with sharp, square-toe mules, garnished in a cool-toned python print. Roan, on the other hand, chose uniquely heeled, nude flip-flops. Turns out, the sandals debuted alongside a starry version of her Grammys gown during the Spring 2026 show.

Roan is the latest fashion girl to endorse the flip-flops revival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Roan's skirt set on the Mugler Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment for her flip-flops, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The 2026 Grammys have come and gone, but Roan's naked dress still lives rent-free in my mind. (I assume that's precisely the reaction she wanted her red carpet look to have.) For a quick recap: The singer didn't reveal her faux piercings right away. First, she posed in an elongated burgundy cape, her medieval tattoos and piercings awaiting their close-up.

Roan's Mugler look will go down in Grammys fashion history. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once photographers got the shot, Roan removed her cloak and elicited gasps from the whole of Crypto.com Arena. Cowl-like, burgundy-colored chiffon hung from built-in piercings atop faux nipple pasties. A matching thong peeked through her high-low skirt, similar to an archival nipple-ring dress from Mugler's Spring 1998 Couture show. However, the original nude dress became burgundy for Roan.

Roan's reveal was the evening's most jaw-dropping moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roan has yet to share her thoughts on the Mugler Fall 2026 show (a ritual she's stayed true to all Paris Fashion Week long). But she wasted no time uploading her post-Grammys reaction on Instagram. "Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look’s actually so awesome and weird," Roan captioned her post. "I recommend just exercising your free will, it’s really fun and silly."