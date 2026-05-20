Royal Author Says the Monarchy Has No Future Without These Two Royals "Making It Look Like the Ship Is Steady"

It’s been a busy May for the Royal Family filled with overseas trips, garden parties and birthday celebrations, and despite the shadow of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandals, it seems like it’s back to business for the monarchy. After receiving a rock star reception in Italy, Princess Kate is generating quite the buzz about taking on more trips abroad, with multiple royal experts pointing out that the future of the monarchy is riding on Prince William and Princess Kate’s shoulders.

Reflecting on Kate’s first solo trip overseas since her 2024 cancer diagnosis, Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson told People that it was integral for the future Queen to be out there in the public.

“As Queen Elizabeth used to say, you have to be seen to be believed,” Anderson said. The former palace employee continued that the Princess of Wales is “glamorous” and “beautiful,” as well as “warm and approachable.”

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Princess Kate visited Reggio Emilia, Italy, to take part in activities related to her early childhood development mission. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Buckingham Palace garden party on May 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“On the back of The King’s successful visit to the States, William and Kate are upping their game,” she added.

With The King, Queen and Princess Anne all well into their seventies and Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie in their sixties, it’s become more important than ever for the Prince and Princess of Wales to carry more of the burden of royal work.

“Princess Anne and the other senior working royals are all stretched thin — and none of them are young,” author Catherine Mayer told People. “William and Catherine carry the whole thing.”

Prince Edward, Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie and Prince William attend a reception on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II on April 21. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate are pictured on Commonwealth Day 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After years of being called “work shy,” Prince William and Princess Kate are now amping up their royal projects—on their own terms. The Princess of Wales, who announced she was in remission from cancer in January 2025, has been clear that family is her first priority. But as seen from the tremendous response to her Italy trip, she’s also needed as a worldwide ambassador for the Royal Family.

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Mayer says that Prince William and Princess Kate’s star power is helping restore confidence in the monarchy after former Prince Andrew’s arrest and involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

“For the moment, after that period of unprecedented turbulence, they are doing a very good job of making it look like the ship is steady,” said Mayer. “That is why Kate is so important.”