Chris Pratt Thinks He Became Known as the "Worst Chris" Because of His Relationship to Religion

Memes are all fun and games, until they turn everyone on the internet against a single person.

Chris Pratt has undeniably made the object of this phenomenon, when people started branding him the "worst Chris" out of the many Hollywood-royalty Chrises, alongside Pine, Hemsworth and Evans, all of whom play various comic-book heroes in blockbusting movies—and therefore have become many people's celebrity crushes.

In a new interview with Men's Health, the Jurassic World actor put forth a theory about why people seem to like him less than all those other famous Chrises: He thinks it has to do with his relationship to religion.

As noted in the interview, people became aware of Pratt's faith during an MTV Movie & TV Awards speech in which he said, "God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you."

For Pratt, religion often comes with negative connotations for people these days, and he thinks he's borne the brunt of that.

"Maybe it was hubris. For me to stand up on the stage and say the things that I said, I’m not sure I touched anybody," he told Men's Health.

"Religion has been oppressive as f*** for a long time.

"I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person. I think there’s a distinction between being religious—adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God—and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is.

"The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride."

Pratt has long been outspoken about his values, for example when he called for more blue-collar representation in Hollywood back in 2017. So whatever you personally think of him, he's not about to stay silent on the things that matter to him.