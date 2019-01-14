The Definitive Timeline of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Relationship

Big news: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged! It's been a whirlwind courtship for the Jurassic Park and Guardians of the Galaxy actor and the author. It hasn't even been a year, but the relationship between the two got serious super quickly.

We haven't seen them on the red carpet together yet, but there have been plenty of photos catching the two out and about. This will be the second marriage for Pratt, who was married for eight years to fellow actor Anna Faris (and broke all of our collective hearts when they split up). And this will be the first marriage for Schwarzenegger. Here's an in-depth look at the couple's relationship timeline.

June 2018

Pratt and Schwarzenegger are first linked by the Daily Mail, having a casual picnic date. But the two had been chatting for two months before that, according to E! News. Apparently Schwarzenegger's mom Shriver helped introduce the two, since she knows Pratt through mutual friends.

August 2018

The couple shows up for a low-key church date in Los Angeles (that's the image up top!). Interestingly, this marked almost a year to the day Pratt's separation with ex-wife Faris.

People reported that Schwarzenegger and Pratt were getting serious and that Schwarzenegger had spent time with Pratt's son, six-year-old Jack. Once the word's out about their relationship, the couple is snapped several more times that month.

September 2018



Pratt introduces Schwarzenegger to his family. His brother Cully Pratt shared photos from their time together at Round Pond Estate Winery in Rutherford, California, and the Mayor's Gala in Napa, California. "So thankful for time shared with my family & friends!" he said, already including Schwarzenegger in that description.

November 2018

Pratt is seen with his girlfriend, her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Schwarzenegger's girlfriend Heather Milligan. E! News reports that he's been spending time with Shriver and Schwarzenegger's brother Patrick since August and gets along with the whole family. A source explained, "They haven't been together that long but everyone is rooting for an engagement to happen soon."

December 2018

Pratt wishes Schwarzenegger a happy birthday, revealing his nickname for her ("Chief") and saying he's "cherished" their time together. In retrospect, this should have been a big hint about what was coming. Pratt also spent a casual New Year's Eve with Schwarzenegger's family and his son.

January 2019

Eight months after they were first spotted as a couple, Pratt makes it official via Instagram, telling Schwarzenegger that he's "thrilled to be marrying you and "[p]roud to live boldly in faith with you." Schwarzenegger quickly followed suit with the same photo, saying she "[w]ouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you."

Faris was quick to congratulate the pair on their news, showing how she and Pratt remain friends, parents, and allies despite not being together.

Next up for Pratt and Schwarzenegger: A wedding date and a red carpet debut?

