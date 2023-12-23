Ciara and Russell Wilson Go on Their "First Date Night Post-Baby"

New parents (again) Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoyed a much-deserved, kid-free night out on the town ahead of the holiday season.



Late Friday night, Ciara shared a photo of the famous couple on what she described as a "mom and dad first date night post baby."



In the photo, Ciara can be seen wearing minimal (if any) makeup and a bright blue sweatshirt. Her husband, NFL quarterback Wilson, is cuddled up next to her in a black and grey shirt.



"I love these nights," Ciara also wrote on the picture, along with a heart-hands emoji.

Earlier this year, on Dec. 11, the power couple announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram.



"Amora Princess Wilson, 9lbs 1oz. We Love You so much!" Ciara posted on Instagram, along with a photo of her newborn baby girl.



"Amora!!! 👑👑👑❤️❤️❤️," her husband, Wilson, commented. The Denver Broncos quarterback also shared the same post and caption on his personal Instagram.



A slew of famous celebrities and Hollywood A-listers were quick to congratulate the couple on their newest addition, including Rachel Zoe, Cindy Bruna, Serena Williams, Jennifer Hudson, Ludacris, Winnie Harlow, and of course the official account for Wilson's football team the Denver Broncos.



Oprah Winfrey commented: "Gorgeous baby! Gorgeous mama! Congratulations."

"The cheeks😍a doll. congratulations!" Janelle Monáe posted.

Wilson and Ciara also share Sienna Princess, 6—who has the same middle name as her little sister—and big brother Win Harrison, 3.



The couple also co-parent Ciara's first child, Future Zahir Wilbur, 9, with her ex-fiancé, Future.