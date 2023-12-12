Ciara Has Welcomed Her Baby Daughter With Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed their baby girl!

The celeb couple announced their happy news on Instagram on Dec. 11, sharing THE sweetest photo I've basically ever seen, of the little girl in a black onesie and black beanie embroidered with her name—and her parents on either side of her holding one of her hands each.

"Amora Princess Wilson," they wrote.

"9lbs 1oz

"We Love You so much!"

Oprah Winfrey commented, "Gorgeous baby! Gorgeous mama! Congratulations."

Janelle Monáe added, "The cheeks😍a doll. congratulations!"

Author Elaine Welteroth said, "Awww congratulations!!!!! God bless you and your precious baby"

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio wrote, "congratulations beautiful mama!!! Welcome to the world baby Amora"

And many other well wishes poured in for the happy new parents from the likes of stylist Rachel Zoe, model Cindy Bruna, Serena Williams, Jennifer Hudson, Ludacris, Winnie Harlow, and of course the official account for Wilson's football team the Denver Broncos.

The "1, 2, Step" singer and her quarterback husband announced they were expecting again back in August, and Ciara revolutionized maternity fashion with her gold-flecked baby bump just days ago at The Color Purple premiere.

Ciara and Wilson also share six-year-old Sienna Princess and three-year-old Win Harrison, and the R&B star is mom to Future Zahir, whom she welcomed in 2014 with ex Future.

The spouses began dating in 2015, got engaged in 2016, and tied the knot later that year, according to People.

Since then, they have been super loved up, as exemplified when Wilson rented out an entire Waffle House for Ciara's birthday in October, knowing that the breakfast food restaurant is her favorite. Congratulations to these two!