Cynthia Erivo Co-Wrote a Song for 'Wicked: For Good' That Made Cast and Crew Cry
"I don't know if you're ready for it."
Cynthia Erivo doesn't think fans are ready for the new Elphaba song coming to Wicked: For Good. The sequel to the immensely popular adaptation of the Gregory Macguire novel-turned-Broadway hit musical is not landing in theaters until November 2025, but given that it has already been filmed, there's heaps for the cast and crew to tease about what's to come.
And apparently, the acclaimed actress and singer actually co-wrote a new song with the Broadway show's composer Stephen Schwartz for the sequel that made the cast and crew cry when they recorded it.
In a new interview with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Erivo told host Clayton Davis a few choice tidbits about the new tune and the impact it had on the folks who heard her perform it live on set.
"I don't know if I'm allowed to say! We definitely had collaboration on my one," Erivo noted, before going on to confirm that there are indeed two new songs in the next installment: one for Elphaba and another for Ariana Grande's Glinda to sing.
"I don't know if you're ready for it," the fashionable star said to Davis when asked how emotionally impactful the song might be. "I mean, I love the song and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying. So I don't know. And I don't know if that's just because they were emotional that day or that's what the song does."
She went on to add that she feels, "like the song is very, very special. I don't want to give you any more than that." Though she would not reveal what the song is called, she teased that, "I have a feeling that even the title will move you."
Given the strength in Erivo's voice, we have no doubt that many a tear will be shed when the world hears the tune for the first time.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
-
Taylor Swift Reportedly Plans to Make Nashville Her Home Base for Her WAG Era
A source says the singer plans to spend more time in Nashville because "it’s closer to Kansas City, and her mom, Andrea, loves it too.”
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Meet Choi Seung-hyun, the Controversial Korean Actor and Former K-Pop Idol Who Plays Thanos in 'Squid Game' Season 2
Much like his character on the Netflix hit, he's a retired rapper with a scandalous past.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Blake Lively's Brother-in-Law Speaks Out Against Justin Baldoni Following Lawsuit
The actor is not mincing words.
By Alicia Lutes Published