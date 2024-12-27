Cynthia Erivo Co-Wrote a Song for 'Wicked: For Good' That Made Cast and Crew Cry

Cynthia Erivo doesn't think fans are ready for the new Elphaba song coming to Wicked: For Good. The sequel to the immensely popular adaptation of the Gregory Macguire novel-turned-Broadway hit musical is not landing in theaters until November 2025, but given that it has already been filmed, there's heaps for the cast and crew to tease about what's to come.

And apparently, the acclaimed actress and singer actually co-wrote a new song with the Broadway show's composer Stephen Schwartz for the sequel that made the cast and crew cry when they recorded it.

In a new interview with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Erivo told host Clayton Davis a few choice tidbits about the new tune and the impact it had on the folks who heard her perform it live on set.

Erivo and Ariana Grande perform as Elphaba and Glinda in 'Wicked' (Image credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

"I don't know if I'm allowed to say! We definitely had collaboration on my one," Erivo noted, before going on to confirm that there are indeed two new songs in the next installment: one for Elphaba and another for Ariana Grande's Glinda to sing.

"I don't know if you're ready for it," the fashionable star said to Davis when asked how emotionally impactful the song might be. "I mean, I love the song and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying. So I don't know. And I don't know if that's just because they were emotional that day or that's what the song does."

She went on to add that she feels, "like the song is very, very special. I don't want to give you any more than that." Though she would not reveal what the song is called, she teased that, "I have a feeling that even the title will move you."

Given the strength in Erivo's voice, we have no doubt that many a tear will be shed when the world hears the tune for the first time.