Demi Moore Is on a Mission to Normalize Farting

Demi Moore is determined to normalize a completely natural bodily function that is the butt (pun intended) of countless jokes.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Moore announced that she is collaborating with digestive medicine company Wonderbelly to highlight the importance of digestive health, including how important and common (and normal!) it is to fart.

In an Instagram post, Moore reads from the new book An Adult's Guide to Farts, written by Wonderbelly co-founder Lucas Kraft and illustrated by Jessica Paige Dawson. The actress starts by earnestly reading some of the overlying topics, including: "The Evolution of Farts," "What's the Big Stink About?" and "What Are Some of the Common Techniques to Hide Your Farts?"

"You can blame the dog. You can pretend nothing happened," she continues. "Or just run away and change your identity.

"Sometimes we try to avoid farting altogether," she adds, "and then sometimes, when we really give in, we accidentally get more than we bargained for."

"I was first introduced to @itswonderbelly when they came out with their clean ingredient Antacids. As a huge advocate of gut health, I immediately fell in love with the product and became an investor," Moore explained in the post's caption. "Now that they’ve launched their new Bloat + Gas product, alongside this hilarious and educational book, I love them even more.

"Not only does Wonderbelly make amazing digestive medicine, they do important work raising awareness around eating disorders and de-stigmatizing bodily functions (yes, like farting)," she added.

Moore also challenged Hollywood's very own Kelly Ripa, Kate Hudson and Chelsea Handler to "do your own reading of this book," so who knows—there may be more high-profile, educational fart posts to come!

In an exclusive interview with People, Moore said that digestive health is an "important and often taboo topic."

“As babies, we're celebrated for bodily functions like pooping and farting, but as adults, we often hide these normal processes," she told the publication. "Conversations I had with Lucas, a founder of Wonderbelly, inspired the An Adult’s Guide to Farts book, highlighting that accepting these functions is better for our physical well-being.”

Kraft, the author of the book, says that it's a "way to further a mission that we have of de-stigmatization and helping people get close to accepting normal bodily functions."

“We have this big mission around de-stigmatizing issues like eating disorders all the way to farting," Kraft told People. "There are things that we should be a little bit more comfortable talking about.”

Moore added that while the book is "funny and light-hearted," it conveys a "message about self-acceptance" that, in the end, "aims to make readers smile, feel more informed and feel less embarrassed about their bodies."

While reading another passage from the book to a group of adults, Moore says: "Farts are nothing to be ashamed of, they are very normal. Look here, cats fart. Dogs fart. Birds fart. Even bugs fart…that was a surprise.



"So remember there’s no shame in a fart," she continues, "it’s totally normal and accepting that is accepting a part of yourself."