Less than a minute into our co-star trivia challenge, it becomes clear that Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie know each other well. Like really well. The longtime friends are now co-stars thanks to their new Netflix children's show, Princess Power—both lent their voices and served as executive producers to the series based on the books written by Guthrie. You're also likely to recognize a few other voices behind the show's royalty including Tan France, Rita Moreno, and Andrew Rannells.
To see just how deep Barrymore and Guthrie's friendship goes, we sat them down for a little game we call "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" and let's just say, you're in for a treat. In between rapid-fire questions, the pair dished on each other's favorite foods, cocktails, and childhood books. At one point, the friends even break into song.
They also gave us a glimpse into their relationship behind the cameras with a few special stories (tattoos may be involved). For instance, the two cracked up about the time Guthrie invited a magician to her house as a "surprise guest" for Barrymore, which according to Barrymore, makes Guthrie a "risk-taker."
Watch "twinsies" Barrymore and Guthrie giggle through our challenge, above, then head to Netflix to catch Princess Power, streaming now.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
