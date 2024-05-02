Drew Barrymore Reveals She Accidentally Left Her "Sex List" at Danny DeVito's House

Actress Drew Barrymore isn't afraid to get candid about her past faux pas, including the, uh, intimate kind.

During the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor and television host was joined by CBS Mornings' Tony Dokoupil, Ross Matthews, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers. The star-studded panel discussed the headlines of the day, including a recent report from the Independent highlighting a trend among millennial women.

Apparently, some women are making comprehensive "sex lists" on their phones, i.e. writing down everyone they've ever slept with.

Unlike her guests, Barrymore could relate to the trend.

“I made a list. It was back in the day. I did it with paper and pen," Barrymore admitted. "I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything…I left it at someone’s house.”

Actress Drew Barrymore is seen going to WWE WrestleMania 40 on April 06, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barrymore went on to explain that she left her list at a beloved, well-known actor and director's home.

“I was producing a film that Danny DeVito was directing. I wrote the list on the back of a set of notes for the film," she continued. "So I left it at Danny DeVito’s house.”

Whoopsie.

The famous 50 First Dates actress went on to say that the "list" was just a simple page of "full names," and provided no additional details regarding her, um, trysts.

"I did admit it to (DeVito)," she added. "He came on the show and I was like: 'I left my sex list at your house."

During his September 2022 appearance on Barrymore's show, DeVito joked with Barrymore about her accidentally leaving her "sex list" at his home.

"As a matter of fact, I’ve been meaning to talk to you about this," he joked at the time. "Some of the names on that…I made a copy of it and it’s gonna be in my autobiography.”

DeVito then assured Barrymore that he won't blabbing to the media anytime soon.

Drew Barrymore and Director Danny DeVito during New York Premiere of Duplex at Beekman Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I never saw it," he said. "Your secret’s safe with me.”

During the show's most recent episode, Burleson told Barrymore she is "way too honest" as the audience laughed, you guessed it, out loud.

Unable to relate to Barrymore's honesty, Matthews said he doesn't even like the "idea of making" a so-called "sex list."

"Lists are for groceries. I don’t want to know mine," he continued. "I don’t want to know yours... I kind of want to know Drew’s."

“Just call Danny DeVito," Barrymore joked in response. "He’ll tell you.”