Elizabeth Hurley Opens Up About Her Son Directing Her 'Strictly Confidential' Sex Scene

Elizabeth Hurley is dishing on what it was like to film a sex scene directed by her son, Damian.



For the Austin Power star's new movie Strictly Confidential, Hurley had to shoot an intimate scene with Pear Chiravara that was written and her directed by her son.



“People are making a lot of fuss,” Hurley exclusively told People for the publication's upcoming issue. “I think there's a lot of factors making it a particularly interesting scene for people."

One factor, Hurley explained, is the significant "age difference" between her and Chiravara, who 28. Hurley is 58.

"(Then there's) the fact that I'm doing it, and I've never really done a scene like that before,” she added, noting that while there are moments in the movie are “quite out there and daring, there actually isn’t any nudity. Nobody’s exploited at all. We all felt comfortable doing it.”

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley attend the World Premiere of 'Paddington 2' at Odeon Leicester Square on November 5, 2017 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hurley has worked with her son in the past, including collaborating on photo shoots featuring the actress modeling her own bikini designs.



As a result, Hurley considered the sex scene to be just another routine day of filming.

“We were so rushed,” her son, Damian, told the publication.



“It was like: ‘Come on, let’s shoot it!’" Hurley added.



During a recent appearance on the TODAY show, the proud mom said the opportunity to be directed by her son was the result of a promise she had made him when he was a child.



“I gave him his first video camera when he was 8, for his eighth birthday. And he started making baby movies,” she explained at the time. “I said to him if he ever gets the opportunity to make his first big, grown-up movie, I’d be in it, and he got this chance, so, of course, I produce it. I was in it.”

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley during the Remus Lifestyle Night on August 3, 2023 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hurley went on to say that "being directed by a family member" was "the nicest, most liberating thing," in part because "you know when you just really trust someone, you’re safe."

“I felt really safe, and there were some challenging scenes to do for me, and having him behind the camera, it was the most relaxed that I’ve ever been on camera," she explained. "I loved it.”



Appearing on TODAY alongside his mother, Damian added that directing the film was "the most wonderful experience of my life, but also the most overwhelming."



When discussing the sex scenes Damian directed, Hurley told the TODAY co-hosts "it wasn’t like he was sneaking into my robe with a video camera, into my own bedroom, OK?”

“We were on set. There were a hundred people on set, too," she added. "It actually felt very easy. We rehearsed it. We knew what we were doing. We knew all the shots.”