Emily Blunt—Wearing Dreamy Elie Saab—Brought the Sweetest Date to the BAFTAs

Emily Blunt is at the BAFTAs tonight in a dreamy sheer and metallic Elie Saab gown—and brought two very special guests along with her: her parents, Joanna and Oliver Blunt.

Emily Blunt and her parents, Joanna and Oliver (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt typically brings husband John Krasinski as her date to award shows, but the London-born actress might have opted to bring along her parents as the BAFTAs are in her hometown (BAFTA is an acronym for British Academy of Film and Television Arts—basically the Academy Awards or the Emmys of the U.K.). The awards ceremony is being held tonight in London’s Royal Festival Hall, and Blunt is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Oppenheimer.

Blunt’s dress had cutout details and beading all over and featured dramatic bell sleeves and a train; People reports that she accessorized with a Tiffany & Co. necklace.

Blunt chose Elie Saab for the awards ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images)

She is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role this evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

The detailing on Blunt's gown is stunning (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to her dressed-to-the-nines parents, Blunt also posed with fellow nominees Emma Stone and Margot Robbie, who are both up for Best Actress in a Leading Role for their performances in Poor Things and Barbie, respectively. Stone wore a bold one-shoulder peach Louis Vuitton gown, and Robbie wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé silk pink and black velvet gown, which she paired with black opera gloves.

Blunt, Stone, and Robbie, all nominees tonight (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone and Blunt on the red carpet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt shares the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category with Danielle Brooks, Claire Foy, Sandra Hüller, Rosamund Pike, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.