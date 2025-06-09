Amal Clooney's Pearl-Covered Dress at the 2025 Tony Awards Hails from a Celebrity-Beloved Collection
Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, and more have sourced the same runway.
Once George Clooney received his Tony Award nomination for Good Night, and Good Luck in May, fashion enthusiasts knew we were in for a treat from his wife, Amal Clooney. And at Broadway's biggest night on June 8, the style muse proved us right.
Before finding their front-row seats inside Radio City Music Hall for the 2025 Tony Awards, Clooney posed for photographers during the starry step-and-repeat. To no surprise, she looked just as regal as the venue alongside her Tony-nominated husband. Like Blake Lively and Sienna Miller, Clooney is famously her own stylist—and has been for a decade. So, it was especially impressive when she arrived at the Tonys in Tamara Ralph. Fresh from the designer's Spring 2025 Couture collection, Clooney got her hands on the final look in the 30-piece assemblage.
The human rights lawyer styled herself in an ivory satin dress, draped in thousands of pearls from top to bottom. The pearlescent theme continued onto off-the-shoulder straps, which hung atop her biceps. Just like the model, Clooney wore matching white pumps and minimal jewelry. The divinely-decorated dress covered the shimmer quota tenfold, so she only accessorized with diamond stud earrings. To finish, she carried a complementary opalescent clutch with gold hardware.
In true A-lister form, Clooney reimagined elements of original Tamara Ralph creation for the Sunday evening ceremony. She opted out of the the double duchesse overskirt. On the Spring 2025 Couture runway, the model looked every bit a bride in Clooney's gown, plus a voluminous satin overlay. The elongated train flowed behind the model as they walked. By detaching the satin skirt, Clooney ensured all eyes went to the dress's intricate beading.
Clooney's latest look hails from one of the year's most popular runway shows. Eva Longoria, Hailee Steinfeld, Blake Lively, and Gemma Chan (to name a few) have sourced Tamara Ralph's Spring 2025 Couture collection for the Academy Awards, the Cannes Film Festival, and various A-list affairs in between. Most recently, Longoria attended Cannes in two different designs from the same show. At the opening ceremony on May 13, she chose Look 27: a rose gold beaded gown cinched by a velvet corset. The black bustier was tied behind her into a bow.
A few days later, she returned to the red carpet in another Tamara Ralph couture creation. This time, Longoria shimmered in Look 28, a rose rhinestone-embellished gown, just minus the coordinating beret seen on the catwalk.
All this to say? Clooney isn't the only star dazzled by Tamara Ralph's latest line. And she certainly won't be the last.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
