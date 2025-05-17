Amal Clooney's Archival John Galliano for Christian Dior Gown Teases the Strict Cannes Film Festival Dress Code
Her surprise solo appearance on the red carpet—and sumptuous train—captured everyone's attention.
Cannes Film Festival's new dress code is likely to catch out a plethora of attendees, but Amal Clooney isn't one of them. Kristen Stewart subtly challenged the "decency" dress code in a sheer skirt and Eva Longoria's sequin dress appeared to ignore any naked dress rules. Clooney, however, ensured she wouldn't be turned away from the red carpet by wearing a jaw-dropping, floor-length gown, albeit with a low-cut neckline and beautiful train.
On Friday, May 16, Clooney made an unexpected solo appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet ahead of a screening of Bono: Stories of Surrender. For the prestigious occasion, the decorated lawyer wore an archival John Galliano-era Christian Dior off-the-shoulder gown featuring a sumptuous train. She completed the sophisticated outfit with Cartier jewelry, including a pair of sparkling diamond drop earrings.
While Clooney's gown appeared to abide by the festival's new dress code, the off-the-shoulder element of her outfit, and relatively low neckline, perhaps skirted the strict rules. Her John Galliano for Dior gown also featured an impressive train, which may have contravened Cannes Film Festival's new instructions. "Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted," the Cannes Film Festival FAQ reads.
Following the screening, Clooney changed into a gold mini dress, which was adorned with flowers, sequins, and crystals for an after-party with Bono.
Clooney previously attended Cannes Film Festival in 2016, where she supported husband George Clooney at the premiere of Money Monster.
As usual, Amal outshone her famous husband by wearing a lemon yellow, one-shoulder chiffon gown from Atelier Versace.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Princess Diana Had a "Really Filthy" Sense of Humor
"She sent me these birthday cards..."
-
Katie Holmes Confirms the Cargo Pant Trend Is Back
The director and actress completed her outfit with patent pointed-toe heels.
-
The Business of Beauty: How Science-Driven Innovation Drives Growth and Success
Panelists dished on everything AI, TikTok, Clinique's groundbreaking formulas, and what ingredients are *actually* benefiting the skin.
-
Bella Hadid Acquires a Legendary Vintage Cannes Red Carpet Dress—Just Not for the Film Festival
She can take her vintage trove wherever she wants.
-
Of Course Angelina Jolie's 2025 Cannes Red Carpet Comeback Involves Her Favorite Quiet Luxury Label
It's like she never left.
-
Natalie Portman's Cannes Red Carpet Dior Gown Wins the Palm d'Or for Archival References
She referenced Dior's storied 1950s designs in an entirely custom gown.
-
Kristen Stewart Subtly Challenges the Cannes Film Festival Dress Code in a Sheer Skirt
She found a way to incorporate a nearly-naked element.
-
Bella Hadid Elevates Her Cannes LBD With Heaps of Chopard Diamonds
The model was decked out in diamonds for a late night.
-
Halle Berry's Original Cannes Opening Ceremony Gown Is Thwarted by the Film Festival's New Dress Code
The first-time jury member "didn't want to break the rules."
-
The 2025 Cannes Film Festival's Best-Dressed Stars Ask, "What Dress Code?"
Dress code restrictions aren't getting them down.
-
Eva Longoria's Sequin Naked Dress Flouts the Cannes Film Festival's Anti-"Nudity" Rule
A clever loophole, indeed.