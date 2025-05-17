Cannes Film Festival's new dress code is likely to catch out a plethora of attendees, but Amal Clooney isn't one of them. Kristen Stewart subtly challenged the "decency" dress code in a sheer skirt and Eva Longoria's sequin dress appeared to ignore any naked dress rules. Clooney, however, ensured she wouldn't be turned away from the red carpet by wearing a jaw-dropping, floor-length gown, albeit with a low-cut neckline and beautiful train.

On Friday, May 16, Clooney made an unexpected solo appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet ahead of a screening of Bono: Stories of Surrender. For the prestigious occasion, the decorated lawyer wore an archival John Galliano-era Christian Dior off-the-shoulder gown featuring a sumptuous train. She completed the sophisticated outfit with Cartier jewelry, including a pair of sparkling diamond drop earrings.

Amal Clooney attends Cannes Film Festival 2025 without husband George. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal Clooney wearing a long black John Galliano for Christian Dior gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Clooney's gown appeared to abide by the festival's new dress code, the off-the-shoulder element of her outfit, and relatively low neckline, perhaps skirted the strict rules. Her John Galliano for Dior gown also featured an impressive train, which may have contravened Cannes Film Festival's new instructions. "Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted," the Cannes Film Festival FAQ reads .

Amal Clooney's gown featured a short train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the screening, Clooney changed into a gold mini dress, which was adorned with flowers, sequins, and crystals for an after-party with Bono.

Amal Clooney wears a gold dress adorned with flowers and jewels to a Cannes Film Festival after-party. (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple)

Clooney previously attended Cannes Film Festival in 2016, where she supported husband George Clooney at the premiere of Money Monster.

Amal Clooney wears a lemon yellow gown to the 69th Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2016. (Image credit: Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)

As usual, Amal outshone her famous husband by wearing a lemon yellow, one-shoulder chiffon gown from Atelier Versace.

