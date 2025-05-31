Amal Clooney's Royal Family-Approved Gold Pumps Are the Perfect Date Night Attire

The decorated lawyer wore a lacy velvet gown to join husband George Clooney backstage on Broadway.

Amal and George Clooney pose with Laura Linney and Hillary Clinton backstage at Broadway show Good Night and Good Luck
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Amal Clooney reunited with husband George Clooney at his Broadway show, Good Night, and Good Luck, on May 29. Having stunned the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, where she wore an archival John Galliano for Christian Dior gown, Amal returned to New York to support her actor husband. In photos captured backstage, the decorated lawyer—who doesn't have a stylist—could be seen pairing a black lace and velvet skintight dress with gold plexi pumps from a brand beloved by the Royal Family.

The Clooneys posed backstage for photographs with actress Laura Linney and politician Hillary Clinton. For the occasion, Amal wore a black lacy velvet one-shoulder gown, which she paired with a pair of Gianvito Rossi Plexi Pumps in Gold. While this particular shoe isn't currently available in a metallic shade, fans can still snap up the style in alternate colors.

Amal Clooney wears a black lace one-shoulder gown with Gianvito Rossi pumps

Amal Clooney wears a black lace one-shoulder gown with Gianvito Rossi pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal and George Clooney pose with Laura Linney and Hillary Clinton backstage at Broadway show Good Night and Good Luck

Laura Linney and Hillary Clinton pose with Amal Clooney.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Amal has worn her gold PVC Gianvito Rossi pumps, either. Sightings in both 2018 and 2019 show she's very attached to the glamorous shoe, as are several members of the Royal Family.

Way back in 2019, Meghan Markle wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi's pumps made from cow-print material to an important event. Kate Middleton is also a big fan of Gianvito Rossi, and regularly wears the designer's heels to official royal engagements.

While the designer's Plexi style remains incredibly popular, several celebrities have invested in alternate Gianvito Rossi designs. For instance, Ayo Edebiri hit the red carpet to promote her movie, After the Hunt, in April 2025, wearing a pair of glossy naked sandals, Gianvito Rossi's Ribbon Stiletto, which retail for $895. Meanwhile, Rihanna recently showed off her white pedicure for summer in a pair of the designer's neutral PVC Elle 85 pumps. Basically, Amal's recycled shoe game is right on trend.

Amal and George Clooney pose with Laura Linney and Hillary Clinton backstage at Broadway show Good Night and Good Luck

George and Amal Clooney pose backstage on Broadway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plexi
Gianvito Rossi
Plexi in Neutral

And in completely unsurprising news, Amal and George looked incredibly loved-up throughout their Broadway date night, just like always.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸