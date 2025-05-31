Amal Clooney's Royal Family-Approved Gold Pumps Are the Perfect Date Night Attire

Amal Clooney reunited with husband George Clooney at his Broadway show, Good Night, and Good Luck, on May 29. Having stunned the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, where she wore an archival John Galliano for Christian Dior gown, Amal returned to New York to support her actor husband. In photos captured backstage, the decorated lawyer—who doesn't have a stylist—could be seen pairing a black lace and velvet skintight dress with gold plexi pumps from a brand beloved by the Royal Family.

The Clooneys posed backstage for photographs with actress Laura Linney and politician Hillary Clinton. For the occasion, Amal wore a black lacy velvet one-shoulder gown, which she paired with a pair of Gianvito Rossi Plexi Pumps in Gold. While this particular shoe isn't currently available in a metallic shade, fans can still snap up the style in alternate colors.

Amal Clooney wears a black lace one-shoulder gown with Gianvito Rossi pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Linney and Hillary Clinton pose with Amal Clooney. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Amal has worn her gold PVC Gianvito Rossi pumps, either. Sightings in both 2018 and 2019 show she's very attached to the glamorous shoe, as are several members of the Royal Family.

Way back in 2019, Meghan Markle wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi's pumps made from cow-print material to an important event. Kate Middleton is also a big fan of Gianvito Rossi, and regularly wears the designer's heels to official royal engagements.

While the designer's Plexi style remains incredibly popular, several celebrities have invested in alternate Gianvito Rossi designs. For instance, Ayo Edebiri hit the red carpet to promote her movie, After the Hunt, in April 2025, wearing a pair of glossy naked sandals, Gianvito Rossi's Ribbon Stiletto, which retail for $895. Meanwhile, Rihanna recently showed off her white pedicure for summer in a pair of the designer's neutral PVC Elle 85 pumps. Basically, Amal's recycled shoe game is right on trend.

George and Amal Clooney pose backstage on Broadway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And in completely unsurprising news, Amal and George looked incredibly loved-up throughout their Broadway date night, just like always.