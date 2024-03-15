Eva Mendes Thanks Ryan Gosling for "Holding Down the Fort" While She Was At Milan Fashion Week

It's not easy being a Hollywood A-lister and still being an attentive parent, but Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling seem to have it down pat.
Mendes shared a throwback video of herself sporting a Dolce & Gabbana look while in Italy for Milan Fashion Week in February. She tagged her team of makeup artists and stylists in the post, finishing out the thank-you messages with a special note of appreciation for Gosling. The star noted that her Fashion Week trip was made possible "by my man for holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a couple days."
A photo posted by evamendes on
Mendes' post comes less than a week after her cheeky message following Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance at the 2024 Oscars. "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed," she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, complete with a photo of her wearing a Ken-tastic pink blazer and a cowboy hat. (Mendes didn't walk the red carpet at this year's Oscars with Gosling, as he opted to take his sister as his plus-one to the ceremony.)
A photo posted by evamendes on
As People notes, this was the actress's first time at Milan Fashion Week since before her and Gosling's two daughters were born. So it makes sense that she's still in an Italian state of mind, weeks after her trip. Her caption shows that even when she and Gosling are apart, they're still on the same page.
