Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump at the 2025 Met Gala After-Party in a Crop Top and Lace Durag

Rihanna Maternity Style, Season 3, has officially begun.

Rihanna is seen at the A$AP Rocky x Ray Ban Met Gala After Party on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It's been said that the Met Gala's after-party looks are often better than the red carpet proper. And I'm not saying it's true, but I'm definitely not not saying it—especially after seeing Rihanna's post-event 'fit.

After tearing up the May 5 red carpet in a Marc Jacobs suit gown (and announcing her third pregnancy on the journey there), the Met Gala matriarch continued her physical embodiment of the Costume Institute exhibit's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" with a second best-dressed worthy look.

Rihanna made the rounds at the annual afters—which was hosted by her partner and the father of her two (soon to be three) children, A$AP Rocky. She sported a sultry, all-black look crafted from the most luxurious fabrics money can buy: lace, leather, and silk.

Rihanna is seen at the A$AP Rocky x Ray Ban Met Gala After Party on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

Rihanna wore all-black at the A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban Met Gala after-party.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While her red carpet look was a more direct take on traditional suiting, Rihanna's evening 'fit offered a more deconstructed interpretation. Her outfit consisted of a satin suit jacket, which she wore over a ruffled lace blouse and silken slip skirt. Both pieces were accented with leather patchwork and ribbon details.

Final touches included the same diamond necklace from her pregnancy reveal, as well as a pair of lace pumps and a matching durag—which acted as a makeshift crown for the Met Gala royalty.

Rihanna is seen at the A$AP Rocky x Ray Ban Met Gala After Party on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

She styled the bump-baring look with a lace durag and matching pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In typical Rihanna fashion, the Fenty Beauty founder made sure her pregnant belly was in full view. Her look was specially tailored to emphasize her baby bump, something the "Love on the Brain" singer has intentionally done during all three of her pregnancies.

"I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered 'decent' for pregnant women," she told Vogue in a 2022 interview. "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

