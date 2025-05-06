Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump at the 2025 Met Gala After-Party in a Crop Top and Lace Durag
Rihanna Maternity Style, Season 3, has officially begun.
It's been said that the Met Gala's after-party looks are often better than the red carpet proper. And I'm not saying it's true, but I'm definitely not not saying it—especially after seeing Rihanna's post-event 'fit.
After tearing up the May 5 red carpet in a Marc Jacobs suit gown (and announcing her third pregnancy on the journey there), the Met Gala matriarch continued her physical embodiment of the Costume Institute exhibit's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" with a second best-dressed worthy look.
Rihanna made the rounds at the annual afters—which was hosted by her partner and the father of her two (soon to be three) children, A$AP Rocky. She sported a sultry, all-black look crafted from the most luxurious fabrics money can buy: lace, leather, and silk.
While her red carpet look was a more direct take on traditional suiting, Rihanna's evening 'fit offered a more deconstructed interpretation. Her outfit consisted of a satin suit jacket, which she wore over a ruffled lace blouse and silken slip skirt. Both pieces were accented with leather patchwork and ribbon details.
Final touches included the same diamond necklace from her pregnancy reveal, as well as a pair of lace pumps and a matching durag—which acted as a makeshift crown for the Met Gala royalty.
In typical Rihanna fashion, the Fenty Beauty founder made sure her pregnant belly was in full view. Her look was specially tailored to emphasize her baby bump, something the "Love on the Brain" singer has intentionally done during all three of her pregnancies.
"I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered 'decent' for pregnant women," she told Vogue in a 2022 interview. "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Summer's Hottest Makeup Trends Are Colorful, Glossy, and Incredibly Low-Key
It's about to be a bold summer.
-
Women in Sports Scored Big at the 2025 Met Gala
Athletes in every major sport attended—but they didn't come to play.
-
'Marie Claire' Editors Decide the 2025 Met Gala's Best Looks
We saw every single look that walked the Met Gala steps—and we have to share our thoughts.
-
At the 2025 Met Gala, Women in Sports Scored Major Red Carpet Looks
Athletes in every major sport attended—but they didn't come to play.
-
The Best-Dressed Met Gala 2025 Guests, According to 'Marie Claire' Editors
We saw every single look that walked the Met Gala steps—and we have to share our thoughts.
-
Why Taylor Swift Missed a 2025 Met Gala Suit for an Incognito Outfit
She's been keeping her schedule—and her fashion—under wraps.
-
Bella Hadid Is Missing From the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet—Here’s What We Know
The Orêbella founder skipped out on this year's red carpet—again. The Orêbella founder skipped out on this year's red carpet—again.
-
The Simple Reason Why Beyoncé Missed the 2025 Met Gala
She's booked and busy.
-
Why Blake Lively Missed the 2025 Met Gala—and Another Eye-Popping Look
Simply put, the actress had other plans.
-
Kaia Gerber Didn’t Walk the Met Gala Red Carpet—She Launched a Mango Collab Instead
She's a busy woman!
-
Cardi B Matches Her Eye Color to Her Emerald Green Tapestry Suit at the 2025 Met Gala
I applaud this level of dedication.