Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky’s bond goes much deeper than just co-stars. The two luxury real estate agents star in Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, a Selling Sunset-esque reality series on the inner workings of high-end real estate in posh California neighborhoods. But Farrah and Alexia aren’t just co-workers and now co-stars—they are sisters. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may recognize the pair as the daughters of reality TV icon Kyle Richards.

As sisters, you may think Farrah and Alexia know each other’s deepest, darkest secrets. Well, you would be (mostly) right. We sat the two down for Marie Claire’s trivia challenge, “How Well Do You Know Your Co-star?” and they passed with flying colors. In between sisterly disputes and lighthearted teasing, Farrah and Alexia answered almost every single question correctly.

From the game, we learned Alexia has several pet peeves (don’t you dare eat yogurt in front of her) and the sport she loved playing in high school, even though she was the “backup.” Meanwhile, Farrah revealed the number one product she can’t leave the house with—oil blotting sheets—and the one food item she’s too embarrassed to eat in public.

The two even got a little sentimental during the challenge. “Alexia has taught me that you can really just have a zest for life every day, she’s so positive,” Farrah said. Alexia then added, “Something that comes to mind every time I think of Farrah is ‘work hard, play hard.’” And they both agree that working on Buying Beverly Hills has made them “1000 percent closer.” Aw!

To catch all of their sisterly chemistry, watch the video above. Then head to Netflix to see real-estate gold in Buying Beverly Hills (opens in new tab).