Celebrities React to the California Wildfires on Social Media

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Instagram

At least 25 are dead and thousands more have fled in fear of losing their homes and their lives as devastating wildfires rage at both ends of California. The world is watching as firefighters in both Northern and Southern California race to contain the fires, which are now among the deadliest in state history. Here's how celebrities are reacting to the tragic natural disaster.

To help those affected by the California wildfires, visit RedCross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation. You can also donate via Facebook's Crisis Response page for the Woolsey Fire, which includes fundraising through GlobalGiving to help those affected by the fire.

1 Bella Hadid
can’t believe this....it makes me so emotional looking at these photographs taken in the past two days. our beautiful Malibu looks so sad today. malibu is such a connected, loving community with families that have lived there for 30+ years. Many of them growing up together raising children together for so many decades making so many memories... I can’t even imagine how you all are feeling back home having to evacuate...im so sorry that you have to watch this happen right in front of you- Im sure it is the most painful thing in the world. my heart is so broken I am so sorry to every single person that lost their homes, and I hope we can come up with something very soon to help... as you can see- horses and other animals are being brought to beaches because there is no way to get out of Malibu anymore...I added a few places you can evacuate your animals to if anyone that needs help is reading this... I can’t imagine having to leave my horses behind..I feel so helpless right now ... thank you to all of the incredible fire fighters in Malibu and from the valley who are working so hard in danger for the community. You are so incredible And we salute you Bless

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

2 Kim Kardashian
3 Khloé Kardashian
Instagram
4 Kris Jenner
5 Cindy Crawford
6 Gwyneth Paltrow
7 Jessica Alba
8 Amy Schumer
9 Mandy Moore
10 Amber Tamblyn
My hometown of Los Angeles is burning. My heart is breaking. Please support these firefighters and this community, most especially Thousand Oaks, which recently went through another tragedy when 12 people were murdered inside of a club just days ago. Devastating. #Repost @lafdfoundation ・・・ @losangelesfiredepartment Deputy Chief Trevor Richmond briefs the media during the 4:30 p.m. press conference that concluded moments ago. As it stands, the #WoolseyFire has chard 35,000 acres and has destroyed a significant number of structures. The #LAFD currently has 40 engine companies assisting agencies throughout #venturcounty supporting however they can. To support these men and women, click on the link in our bio to learn how. Continue to monitor www.vcemergency.com for the latest information.

A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on

11 Rowan Blanchard
12 Sarah Michelle Gellar
13 Busy Philipps
14 Lena Dunham
15 How you can help
Fast-Spreading Hill and Woolsey Fires Force Evacuations In California's Ventura County
Getty ImagesDavid McNew

Again, to help those affected by the California wildfires, visit RedCross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation. You can also donate via Facebook's Crisis Response page for the Woolsey Fire, which includes fundraising through GlobalGiving to help those affected by the fire.

