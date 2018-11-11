At least 25 are dead and thousands more have fled in fear of losing their homes and their lives as devastating wildfires rage at both ends of California. The world is watching as firefighters in both Northern and Southern California race to contain the fires, which are now among the deadliest in state history. Here's how celebrities are reacting to the tragic natural disaster.

To help those affected by the California wildfires, visit RedCross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation. You can also donate via Facebook's Crisis Response page for the Woolsey Fire, which includes fundraising through GlobalGiving to help those affected by the fire.