Each festival season, a new stand-out trend inevitably emerges—whether at the hands of stylish concert-goers or the performers themselves. We're now squarely in the middle of Coachella's 2025 run and, already, a cheeky front-runner has taken the lead.

Celebrities and superfans flocked to California's Colorado Desert wearing cut-off shorts of microscopic proportions. Stars like Jodie Turner-Smith and Becky G both sported teeny-tiny styles in the crowd, while onstage, Megan Thee Stallion—as well as her surprise guests Victoria Monét and Ciara—sported short-shorts that bordered on underpants. Blackpink members Jennie and Lisa also traded pop star bodysuits for denim micro shorts during their headlining acts.

Though she didn't step foot in the desert last weekend, Beyoncé—the queen of booty shorts—still found a way to take cash in on the saucy trend. On Monday, April 14, the pop star announced the launch of her third collection with Levi's jeans, “Refrigerator.” The drop reimagines range of the brand's signature denim styles, including fitted vests, trench coats, trucker jackets, baggy jeans, and, of course, micro shorts—all of which are available to shop now.

Beyoncé made the big announcement on her Instagram, posting a cheeky denim look. She wore a chambray shirt tucked into a pair of butt-baring short-shorts. It was a simplistic outfit that made a massive impact—much like the styling of her past Levi's collaborations.

Beyoncé wears micro shorts in her third Levi's campaign. (Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

The first weekend of Coachella exhibited a palpable shift in festival style culture—one Beyoncé's collection taps into directly. The usual over-the-top aesthetics were largely absent. Glitter was a rarity, crochet tops were few and far between, and flower crowns went virtually extinct. Instead, Coachella Valley overflowed with functional basics, like plain white tank tops, loose-fit jeans, and baseball caps. In essence, no-frills pieces that center functionality over kitschy aesthetics.

Fans had better get shopping, because Coachella weekend two is fast-approaching.

