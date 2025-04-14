Coachella's Micro Shorts Trend Takes Center Stage in Beyoncé's Cheeky Levi's Collection
Just in time for weekend two.
Each festival season, a new stand-out trend inevitably emerges—whether at the hands of stylish concert-goers or the performers themselves. We're now squarely in the middle of Coachella's 2025 run and, already, a cheeky front-runner has taken the lead.
Celebrities and superfans flocked to California's Colorado Desert wearing cut-off shorts of microscopic proportions. Stars like Jodie Turner-Smith and Becky G both sported teeny-tiny styles in the crowd, while onstage, Megan Thee Stallion—as well as her surprise guests Victoria Monét and Ciara—sported short-shorts that bordered on underpants. Blackpink members Jennie and Lisa also traded pop star bodysuits for denim micro shorts during their headlining acts.
Though she didn't step foot in the desert last weekend, Beyoncé—the queen of booty shorts—still found a way to take cash in on the saucy trend. On Monday, April 14, the pop star announced the launch of her third collection with Levi's jeans, “Refrigerator.” The drop reimagines range of the brand's signature denim styles, including fitted vests, trench coats, trucker jackets, baggy jeans, and, of course, micro shorts—all of which are available to shop now.
Beyoncé made the big announcement on her Instagram, posting a cheeky denim look. She wore a chambray shirt tucked into a pair of butt-baring short-shorts. It was a simplistic outfit that made a massive impact—much like the styling of her past Levi's collaborations.
The first weekend of Coachella exhibited a palpable shift in festival style culture—one Beyoncé's collection taps into directly. The usual over-the-top aesthetics were largely absent. Glitter was a rarity, crochet tops were few and far between, and flower crowns went virtually extinct. Instead, Coachella Valley overflowed with functional basics, like plain white tank tops, loose-fit jeans, and baseball caps. In essence, no-frills pieces that center functionality over kitschy aesthetics.
Fans had better get shopping, because Coachella weekend two is fast-approaching.
Shop Beyoncé-Inspired Denim and Micro Shorts
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
