Prince Charles’ Life in Photos
We're taking look back at the Prince of Wales' best moments through the years.
Charles, Prince of Wales, has led an extraordinary life as a royal. We've watched the 71-year-old heir to the throne journey from his childhood years to career milestones, marriages, and many travels around the world. Charles has served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, holds great interest in architecture, and carries out hundreds of engagements each year. Aside from his royal duties, the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II is also known as a family man—most notably as husband to Camilla; father to Princes William and Harry; and grandfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and baby Archie. Click through as we take a look back at some of his most memorable and important life moments in photos.
A sleeping Charles is held by his mom, Queen Elizabeth II, at just one month old. The Prince was born on November 14, 1948, at Buckingham Palace.
Posing with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for a portrait.
Walking hand in hand with his father, Prince Philip, at the London airport upon the family's return from Malta.
Posing for a photo as a toddler at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Prince Charles smiles cheekily as he peeks out the window of a cottage in Windsor.
Prince Charles in a kilt on the grounds of the Balmoral Estate.
Prince Charles and Princess Anne watching the annual games at the Braemar Royal Highland gathering.
Playing a game of cricket against a team of Grand Prix race car drivers.
Prince Charles in his chambers at the University of Cambridge.
At his formal investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle.
Kneeling before Queen Elizabeth II as she crowns him Prince of Wales at the investiture with a gold crown.
Taking his younger brother, Prince Edward, on a go-kart ride on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Watching a tennis match from the stands at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships.
On a four-day safari in Ngare Ndare Forest Reserve in Kenya.
Changing his clothes at Windsor Great Park.
Prince Charles is photographed after a game of polo.
With Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia at Smith's Lawn in Windsor.
Chatting with a crowd of Canadian well-wishers at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
Prince Charles flaunts a beard at the Badminton Horse Trials.
Standing with Jane Ward at Smith's Lawn Polo Grounds in Windsor before a match.
Enjoying himself while fishing.
During a stop on a three-day trek through the foothills of the Himalayas in Nepal.
At an official photo-call to announce his engagement to Diana Spencer at Buckingham Palace.
With his wife, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day.
Kissing his bride's hand just after saying "I do."
Posing for a portrait at Lake Manapouri in New Zealand.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana leaving the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their newborn son, Prince William.
Celebrating the christening of Prince William at Buckingham Palace.
Enjoying playtime with Prince William while in New Zealand.
Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Prince William (holding a toy koala) pose for a family photo at Kensington Palace.
