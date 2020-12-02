Today's Top Stories
Prince Charles’ Life in Photos

We're taking look back at the Prince of Wales' best moments through the years.

By Jennifer Algoo
prince charles
Getty Images

Charles, Prince of Wales, has led an extraordinary life as a royal. We've watched the 71-year-old heir to the throne journey from his childhood years to career milestones, marriages, and many travels around the world. Charles has served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, holds great interest in architecture, and carries out hundreds of engagements each year. Aside from his royal duties, the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II is also known as a family man—most notably as husband to Camilla; father to Princes William and Harry; and grandfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and baby Archie. Click through as we take a look back at some of his most memorable and important life moments in photos.

Photograph, Child, Black-and-white, Monochrome, Interaction, Photography, Stock photography, Baby, Monochrome photography, Birth,
Getty Images
1 of 71
1948

A sleeping Charles is held by his mom, Queen Elizabeth II, at just one month old. The Prince was born on November 14, 1948, at Buckingham Palace.

Photograph, People, Vintage clothing, Snapshot, Standing, Black-and-white, Child, Retro style, Monochrome, Photography,
Getty Images
2 of 71
1949

Posing with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for a portrait.

Vehicle, Photography, Aviation, Pilot,
Getty Images
3 of 71
1951

Walking hand in hand with his father, Prince Philip, at the London airport upon the family's return from Malta.

Photograph, White, Black, Black-and-white, Standing, People, Monochrome, Monochrome photography, Snapshot, Window,
Getty Images
4 of 71
1953

Posing for a photo as a toddler at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Prince Charles
Lisa SheridanGetty Images
5 of 71
1954

Prince Charles smiles cheekily as he peeks out the window of a cottage in Windsor.

Prince Charles At The Age Of 7 In 1955
Keystone-FranceGetty Images
6 of 71
1955

Prince Charles in a kilt on the grounds of the Balmoral Estate.

Highland Royals
Mike McLarenGetty Images
7 of 71
1968

Prince Charles and Princess Anne watching the annual games at the Braemar Royal Highland gathering.

Test cricket, Sports, Cricket, First-class cricket, Bat-and-ball games, Team sport, Ball game, Sports equipment, Cricketer, Pesäpallo,
Getty Images
8 of 71
1968

Playing a game of cricket against a team of Grand Prix race car drivers.

Le Prince Charles Etudiant
Keystone-FranceGetty Images
9 of 71
1969

Prince Charles in his chambers at the University of Cambridge.

Bishop, Monarchy, Tradition, Event, Cardinal, Metropolitan bishop, Pope, Auxiliary bishop,
Getty Images
10 of 71
1969

At his formal investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle.

Headgear, Event,
Getty Images
11 of 71
1969

Kneeling before Queen Elizabeth II as she crowns him Prince of Wales at the investiture with a gold crown.

Human, Sitting, Child,
Getty Images
12 of 71
1969

Taking his younger brother, Prince Edward, on a go-kart ride on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Photograph, Forehead, Photography, Gesture, Black-and-white,
Getty Images
13 of 71
1970

Watching a tennis match from the stands at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships.

Photograph, Standing, Black-and-white, Photography, Eyewear, Monochrome, Uniform, Glasses, Gesture, Monochrome photography,
Getty Images
14 of 71
1971

On a four-day safari in Ngare Ndare Forest Reserve in Kenya.

Muscle, Abdomen, Shoulder, Arm, Stomach, Chest, Chin, Joint, Elbow, Trunk,
Getty Images
15 of 71
1974

Changing his clothes at Windsor Great Park.

Charles At Polo
Tim GrahamGetty Images
16 of 71
1975

Prince Charles is photographed after a game of polo.

Fashion, Suit, Event, Dress, Fashion design, Recreation, Leisure, Ceremony, Style,
Getty Images
17 of 71
1975

With Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia at Smith's Lawn in Windsor.

People, Crowd, Red, Event, Snapshot, Human, Protest, Photography, Street, City,
Getty Images
18 of 71
1975

Chatting with a crowd of Canadian well-wishers at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Bearded Prince
Serge LemoineGetty Images
19 of 71
1976

Prince Charles flaunts a beard at the Badminton Horse Trials.

Standing, Jeans, Footwear, Riding boot, Human, Outerwear, Photography, Headgear, Recreation, Uniform,
Getty Images
20 of 71
1978

Standing with Jane Ward at Smith's Lawn Polo Grounds in Windsor before a match.

Golf, Fishing rod, Recreation, Golfer, Golf club, Recreational fishing, Fourball, Casting (fishing), Angling, Fishing,
Getty Images
21 of 71
1979

Enjoying himself while fishing.

Photography,
Getty Images
22 of 71
1980

During a stop on a three-day trek through the foothills of the Himalayas in Nepal.

Suit, Cobalt blue, Blue, Clothing, Formal wear, Blazer, White-collar worker, Outerwear, Fashion, Electric blue,
Getty Images
23 of 71
1981

At an official photo-call to announce his engagement to Diana Spencer at Buckingham Palace.

Event, Tradition, Ceremony, Dress, Gesture, Monarchy, Gown, Uniform,
Getty Images
24 of 71
1981

With his wife, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day.

Wedding dress, Bridal clothing, Ceremony, Bride, Marriage, Gown, Event, Veil, Tradition, Dress,
Getty Images
25 of 71
1981

Kissing his bride's hand just after saying "I do."

Clothing, Uniform, Suit, Outerwear, Formal wear, Blazer, Non-commissioned officer, Coat, Jacket, Official,
Getty Images
26 of 71
1981

Posing for a portrait at Lake Manapouri in New Zealand.

Event, Hand, Outerwear, Photography, Gesture, Ceremony, Formal wear, Performance,
Getty Images
27 of 71
1982

Prince Charles and Princess Diana leaving the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their newborn son, Prince William.

Pink, Fashion, Tradition, Dress, Formal wear, Fun, Gown, Vintage clothing, Ceremony, Family,
Getty Images
28 of 71
1982

Celebrating the christening of Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Photograph, People, Child, Suit, Toddler, Formal wear, Photography, Gesture, Sitting, Happy,
Getty Images
29 of 71
1983

Enjoying playtime with Prince William while in New Zealand.

People, Child, Family taking photos together, Puppy love, Family, Companion dog, Family pictures, Lap, Holiday,
Getty Images
30 of 71
1983

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Prince William (holding a toy koala) pose for a family photo at Kensington Palace.

Next
Celebs Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kisses
From: Harper's BAZAAR US

