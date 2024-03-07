Gisele Bundchen Is the Latest Celebrity to Weigh In on Becoming a Stepmother, Sharing Rare Comments About 16-Year-Old Stepson Jack

For whatever reason, becoming a stepmom has been the topic du jour this week amongst some A-list celebrities. The latest to join the discourse? Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who shared rare comments about her relationship with stepson Jack, ex-husband Tom Brady’s son from his relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan, who is now 16.
Bundchen came into Jack’s life when he was just three months old, and, in a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts, she said “I got to experience how it is to feel, to be a mom before I was even a mom. To be a bonus mom. So, I got to experience how my heart could feel that love and just expand in ways I never thought were possible.” (She and Brady went on to have two more children, Benjamin and Vivian.) Of Jack, Bundchen said that “I raised him,” she said. “I love him.”
A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)
A photo posted by on
In the April 2023 issue of Vanity Fair, Bundchen expounded on her “great relationship” with Moynahan; she said that Moynahan’s co-parenting relationship with Brady post-split has helped shape Bundchen’s own co-parenting relationship with him after their divorce in 2022.
“Everything in life comes with work,” Bundchen said. “You have to go through the rollercoaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points, and you’ve gotta overcome it.”
Bundchen admitted that their relationship wasn’t always easy, with their first conversation not occurring for over a year after Jack was born, calling the early days a “challenging situation.”
“Love conquers all,” Bundchen said of that time in her life. “My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that.” She added, “We’re not playing against each other. We are a team, and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.” She continued of Jack that “I love him so very much.”
A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)
A photo posted by on
Also in the headlines this week, recently engaged Dakota Johnson spilled on her relationship with reported fiancé (that’s fun to type!) Chris Martin’s two kids, Apple and Moses, who he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, telling Bustle “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.”
Interestingly, just a few hours later, Paltrow herself opened up about being a stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk’s kids while in conversation with former U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas Nicole Avant as part of the Visionary Women’s International Women’s Day Summit. (Avant, like Paltrow, is also a stepmom to two kids.)
“It’s a bitch, right, guys?” Paltrow said, addressing the audience. “No, I actually—I really like to talk about this because it’s one of my biggest learnings as a human being. And my area of growth personally came from the initial difficult relationship I had with my step-kids, and now they’re like my kids.” She added, “I just learned to try to just keep shining like the sun and never keeping score.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Christie Brinkley, Martha Stewart, and Maye Musk—All Over the Age of 70—Will Appear in the 60th Anniversary Spread for ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’
For the magazine’s diamond anniversary, it’s legends only.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
No One Does It Like Martha Stewart—Shop Her Latest Collaboration for Spring
Sponsor Content Created with Skechers
By Natalie Gray Herder
-
Katie Holmes' Beloved Frankie Shop Coat Makes Another Appearance
Apparently, her wardrobe wouldn't be complete without it.
By Melony Forcier
-
Gisele Bundchen Opens Up on a Season of Life That Has “Been Very Tough on My Family”
“Whenever it rains, it pours,” she said.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Gisele Bündchen Pulls No Punches: “Breakups Are Never Easy”
Meanwhile, ex Tom Brady—rumored to be dating again—posted “Life is about relationships.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Gisele Bündchen Reveals How She Found Out Tom Brady's Ex, Bridget Moynahan, Was Pregnant
"That wasn't an easy time."
By Temi Adebowale