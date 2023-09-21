Gordon Ramsay Is Actually "Quite Sensitive," Says His Wife

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
If you've ever watched Hell's Kitchen, starring Gordon Ramsay, you probably see the celebrity chef as rather an abrasive figure.
Although I've just learned today that the infamous "idiot sandwich" moment was in fact a gag from a James Corden segment, Gordon has been known to yell obscenities at the restaurateurs and kitchen staff he visits as part of the show—whose premise is to help struggling establishments to get back on their feet.
It might surprise you, then, to learn from his wife Tana that the real-life Gordon is actually "quite sensitive" and has "gained more empathy" as he grows older.
Speaking to People about her longtime husband, Tana admitted, "I remember when I first met him—and I was actually dating one of his friends—I said, 'Oh my God, he’s so arrogant,' because it’s always his voice you heard. He was always the one riling everyone up. In that respect, he has not changed at all. It’s just gotten more obvious. But at the same time, he is, believe it or not, incredibly sensitive—he’s a crier."
Presumably, it's preferable to be a touch sensitive and/or empathetic in order to be happily married—as Gordon and Tana have been—for some 26 years.
The two share five children together: Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Matilda "Tilly," 21, and Oscar, 4.
The chronically online like myself might have already caught a glimpse of this softer side of Gordon's in the sweet and fun TikToks he has filmed recently with daughter Tilly—including one where he "confesses" to stealing fellow chef Jamie Oliver's recipes, a couple where he submits to "dad ratings," and many where they dance together. Aww!
