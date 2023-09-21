Gordon Ramsay Is Actually "Quite Sensitive," Says His Wife

Well put me between bread and call me a surprised sandwich!

Gordon Ramsay, Tana Ramsay, Holly Ramsay and Matilda Ramsay attend the GQ Food & Drink Awards 2023 at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on April 5, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

If you've ever watched Hell's Kitchen, starring Gordon Ramsay, you probably see the celebrity chef as rather an abrasive figure.

Although I've just learned today that the infamous "idiot sandwich" moment was in fact a gag from a James Corden segment, Gordon has been known to yell obscenities at the restaurateurs and kitchen staff he visits as part of the show—whose premise is to help struggling establishments to get back on their feet.

It might surprise you, then, to learn from his wife Tana that the real-life Gordon is actually "quite sensitive" and has "gained more empathy" as he grows older.

Speaking to People about her longtime husband, Tana admitted, "I remember when I first met him—and I was actually dating one of his friends—I said, 'Oh my God, he’s so arrogant,' because it’s always his voice you heard. He was always the one riling everyone up. In that respect, he has not changed at all. It’s just gotten more obvious. But at the same time, he is, believe it or not, incredibly sensitive—he’s a crier."

Presumably, it's preferable to be a touch sensitive and/or empathetic in order to be happily married—as Gordon and Tana have been—for some 26 years.

The two share five children together: Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Matilda "Tilly," 21, and Oscar, 4.

The chronically online like myself might have already caught a glimpse of this softer side of Gordon's in the sweet and fun TikToks he has filmed recently with daughter Tilly—including one where he "confesses" to stealing fellow chef Jamie Oliver's recipes, a couple where he submits to "dad ratings," and many where they dance together. Aww!

@tillyramsay

♬ Best Ever (feat. Ayo & Teo) - Polo Frost
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest