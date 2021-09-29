Today's Top Stories
1
The Biggest Trends From the Spring/Summer Runways
2
Where Did All My Work Friends Go?
3
Talk Race & Friendship With 'We Are Not Like Them'
4
Larissa Thomson Shops Her Closet
5
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Made Out in NYC

Gordon Ramsay Says Princess Diana Was "One of the Most Gracious Members of the Royal Family"

She came into his restaurant in the '90s.

By Iris Goldsztajn
gordon ramsay, chef and broadcaster, gestures during an interview at his restaurant, restaurant gordon ramsay in royal hospital road, london, uk, on wednesday, march 14, 2001 photo by bryn coltongetty images
Bryn ColtonGetty Images

Gordon Ramsay typically doesn't make headlines for all the nice things he says about people (unless you enjoy being called an "idiot sandwich," which, I mean, to each their own). But when it comes to Princess Diana, the famously—ahem—honest chef doesn't have a bad word to say.

Ramsay is currently starring in a TV show called Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek! where he and two fellow foodies hang out in Greece and try the local food. According to Delish, Gino D'Acampo asked the others about "the best meal they've ever had or ever cooked" while they watched the sunset in Santorini (ugh, TFTI, guys).

Ramsay answered, "Man, I think cooking for Lady Di once." Implying that in the same way that Santorini is the best Greek island, Diana was the loveliest royal, he added, "I mean, here is renowned as the supermodel of the islets—Santorini—and she, by far, was one the most gracious members of the royal family I’ve ever met."

Although Ramsay doesn't exactly seem like a royal family hater (see him below looking chummy with Prince William during a charity race in 2004), he did have a slightly curt interaction with the Queen while receiving his OBE distinction.

london july 10 no uk sales for 28 days hrh prince william is seen running the sport relief london mile alongside celebrity chef gordon ramsay, which he completed in 6 minutes and 10 seconds his brother hrh prince harry was due take part, but was unable, having recently sustained a minor injury photo by andrew parsons rotagetty images
Getty ImagesGetty Images

Stephen Colbert once asked him if it was a "sword situation," to which Ramsay answered, "No, that's when you get knighted. OBE is like under that, so it's a sort of little handshake and then a sort of polite 'f**k off.'" Cue laughter. "She sort of mutters it under her breath," Ramsay then joked. LOL.

As for Diana, Ramsay further described what it was like cooking for her in a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail. "I was very fortunate to cook for her at Aubergine back in the early days," he said, referring to the Chelsea, London restaurant he created in the '90s, which was at the center of some drama when it closed. "When she came in she was so normal. No airs and graces, security outside, she had the lunch menu and didn’t go a la carte. I think it was a pressed leek terrine and her main course was sea bass."

Related Stories
Meghan Markle's Handbag Was a Nod to Diana
Princess Diana Said No to Chanel After Divorce
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Jennifer Aniston Says "It's Time" for New Romance
Travis Wants to Laugh With Kourtney Forever
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Chrissy Teigen Honored the "Son We Almost Had"
Will and Kate Attend the ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere
Meghan Markle Might Not Ever Go Back to the UK
Are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Dating?
Kate and Will Ate Burgers With Their Kids
Meghan Markle's Handbag Was a Nod to Diana
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Made Out in NYC
Lady Gaga Stunned in an Old Hollywood Look