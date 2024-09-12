32 Gorgeous Vintage Photos of Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly left a legacy that is practically unmatched: Born into a prominent Catholic family, she established herself as a model and actor early on in life. She rose to movie stardom almost overnight after working as a theater actor and model, becoming one of Alfred Hitchcock's most important leading ladies of the '50s. Then, she met Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and—at the age of 26—had a glamorous royal wedding, stopped acting, and took up royal duties. When she died in a car crash at the still-young age of 52, she left behind her iconic roles, an unmatched sense of style, and the feeling that we lost her far too soon. To commemorate her life, we look back with 32 gorgeous vintage photos of the inimitable Grace Kelly.

1931

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kellys were an important, well-known Catholic family in Philadelphia. John B. Kelly Sr., Grace's father, was an Olympian and businessman who served as the National Director of Physical Fitness; Grace's mother, Margaret Majer, was a former model and swimmer, who descended from minor German nobility. Baby Grace (18 months old here) is adorable.

1938

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the original photo caption, Grace is 9 years old here, and her sister Elizabeth is on her left. Grace already started modeling and acting in grade school, which would continue in high school and burgeon fully after graduation. The whole Kelly family was Catholic and grew up in a small, connected community.

1944

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the original photo caption, "Grace Kelly congratulates brother Jack who represents Penn Charter School after becoming National Schoolboy sculling champ at Schulykill River Boat races." Fun fact: Jack (sometimes known as John Jr.) was an Olympian, bronze medal winner, and president of the United States Olympic Committee for a short period.

Circa 1954

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the whole Kelly family! They're at the Kelly summer home, apparently, and Grace is playing bridge with her mom (both on our right). From left: Lizanne (Elizabeth), Peggie (Margaret), Mary Gray Freeman (Jack's wife), Jack, George Davis (Peggy's husband), Grace, and their parents.

1947

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Grace and younger sister Lizanne are waving at Jack as he competes in the diamond sculls, world's solo rowing classic. Per the original, hilarious, caption: "Last year, John Jr. came in second and his family decided it was the lack of moral support and home cooking, so this year they came over with him and brought steaks on dry ice, eggs, and even bottles of water that he is accustomed to drinking at home."

1947

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Grace is a teen model. This would have been the same year that she graduated high school and committed to becoming a model and actor—despite, apparently, the initial disapproval of her parents (the career being quite different than it is today).

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1950

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Early photos of Grace as a model show us that she had yet to develop her trademark blonde hair (which she would later become known for as one of Alfred Hitchcock's "icy blonde" leading ladies). But she already has the poise and charisma that would serve her well.

1950

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Lizanne holds a mirror while Grace applies her makeup. According to Lizanne's obituary, she was an athlete and also enjoyed acting when she was younger. When the two women were young and unmarried, Lizanne "spent summers 'chaperoning' Grace on movie sets."

Circa 1950s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this undated photo, Grace relaxes on a chaise lounge. Noting her dark hair color, she may still be in her modeling or early acting days. She began her career as a theater actor in the early 1950s and had a breakthrough of sorts with a small role in Fourteen Hours in 1951.

Circa Early 1950s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace immediately had a presence that photographers picked up on—this early portrait being a prime example. She was hired as a model not long after graduation and did both editorial (magazine) and commercial work, showing an impressive amount of versatility.

1951

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace sits having her hair done on the set of High Noon (released in 1952). While reviews for the film were good, critics were mixed on Grace's performance. Later, she doubled down on becoming a serious actor (even taking classes to further develop her skills).

Circa Late 1940s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This looks to be from Grace's early modeling work (I suspect commercial, given the cat). It's always a little hard to tell in black and white, but her hair was darker for some of her early modeling work—that smile and charisma was the same as ever, of course.

1950

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Grace works as a photographers' model, "demonstrating a Remington Rand typewriter." Once her acting career took off in the early 1950s, Grace did less modeling (although the early career was, naturally, helpful for her roles in front of the camera—and sometimes she played models).

1954

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I just really appreciate the casual vibe of this (uncontextualized) photo—the caption simply reads "Grace Kelly reading magazines with a friend." Perhaps this is for a photoshoot, perhaps this really just is a "candid" moment. By this point, she was getting critical acclaim, including for 1954's Rear Window.

Circa 1955

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The screen star has arrived! Kelly became a muse of Hitchcock's with projects including Dial M for Murder and Rear Window, both released in 1954. The George Seaton-directed The Country Girl, released in 1954, enabled her to win a Best Actress Oscar. Hitchcock's To Catch a Thief would be released this year, 1955.

Circa 1955

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this uncontextualized photo, Grace wears a dramatic, black ballgown with a sprig of flowers tucked in the front. She essentially went from unknown to superstar overnight, and after a brief meteoric career, she retired from acting. This is part of the reason she conjures such fascination to this day (that and her exceptional talent and style, of course).

Circa 1952

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is from Grace's early acting work as the young wife to a marshal (played by Gary Cooper, above). In many of her roles, Grace was called upon to be stoic and reserved, doing much with posture and expression. It's also easy to forget how young she was—only in her early 20s here.

Circa 1955

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Grace models during a photoshoot in the mid-1950s at the pinnacle of her career. Grace's formal style is what's most often discussed—she wore the most stunning couture gowns in movies like Rear Window—but her casual, everyday, classy-and-never-messy look is just as enviable.

Circa 1953

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Grace rides a horse circa 1953, likely on the set of Mogambo (playing one half of a British couple). While she was not as athletic as other members of her family, Grace studied ballet as a child, which makes sense when you consider her grace (pun not intended) on screen.

Circa 1950s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seen here with her French poodle, Oliver, Grace goes over a script. She had Oliver when she met and subsequently married Prince Rainier, so this was likely well into her acting career. It's a surprisingly low-key and candid moment from the glamorous star.

Circa 1955-6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace chose Helen Rose, MGM designer (pictured) to make her wedding gown that she would wear in 1956. Per the original photo caption, "Here is Miss Rose and Miss Kelly going over a sketch for one of the star's gowns in her current film High Society." Rose also did the costumes for Mogambo, and the two had a long-standing, successful relationship.

1955

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A list of vintage photos of Grace would be incomplete without at least one outfit from her movies. This is a publicity still from To Catch a Thief, one of her last roles (and one of the most glamorous). Iconic and influential costume designer Edith Head was nominated for Best Costume Design.

1955

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace's gold lame gown from To Catch a Thief might be one of her most iconic looks ever (with slight edge given to her character's outfits in Rear Window, which were also designed by Edith Head). It's the perfect blend of classic, austere, but daring—made her a '50s fashion icon.

1954

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a fun behind-the-scenes moment, Grace wears a "green dress for St. Patrick's Day" during a photoshoot. At this moment, she was in full ascendancy; she also wore a lighter green color gown to the Oscars that same year, for which she won Best Actress.

1955

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace waves as she steps off a boat in Cannes for the 1955 film festival; she was heading the U.S. delegation that year as the star of the movie world. Interesting fact: This was the trip during which she met her future husband, Prince Rainier of Monaco.

1956

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In May 1956, for a Cannes photo session, Grace met Rainier III, Prince of Monaco. They courted for about a year before getting married in 1956. When she became Princess of Monaco (in the wedding of the decade), she was only 26 years old—and she gave up acting in the process.

1956

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I think the original caption sums this look up nicely: "Resplendent in a beautiful dress and escorted by a studio executive, Grace Kelly makes her last public appearance in Hollywood as she attends the 28th annual Academy Award presentations. Miss Kelly leaves early for Monaco and her wedding in April to Prince Rainier."

1956

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Grace is aboard the ocean liner Constitution, on the way to Monaco for her wedding. Her intricate white ballgown took six weeks to make and was copied the world over for years afterwards; an estimated 30 million people watched her wed Prince Rainier.

1958

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Grace holds her second child Prince Albert, who was born in March 1958 (and would become heir to the throne). She had given birth to Princess Caroline the year before, in January 1957, and delivered her youngest, Princess Stéphanie, in February 1965.

1963

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Grace walks with Prince Rainier along with their children, Albert and Caroline, in front of a house close to Palm Springs, Florida. While Grace reportedly may have wanted to act after her marriage, she was forbidden on account of her royal role. She performed royal duties but was not seen in public as much.

1972

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending Elizabeth Taylor's fortieth birthday party (check out Richard Burton in the background!), Grace makes a rare appearance wearing a caftan and sapphire necklace, with her hair piled glamorously atop her head. She was chic as always, even after she left the spotlight.

1981

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending a fundraising concert and reception at the Royal Opera House, Grace stands next to Lady Diana Spencer (the future Princess Diana) as one of the royal duties she had as princess. She would die tragically the following year in 1982 at age 52.