Gwyneth Paltrow Chose Vintage Couture Valentino for the 2023 Fashion Awards

The all-red look featured not just the gown, but also a dramatic cape.

Gwyneth Paltrow in vintage Valentino
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Gwyneth Paltrow chose vintage for the 2023 Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall last night—vintage Valentino, specifically. The all-red gown—strapless, with an empire waist—and dramatic cape were from the designer’s autumn/winter 1965 couture collection, British Vogue reports.

The dress featured a neckline with a plunging middle section and a thigh high slit, and Paltrow accessorized with the long, dramatic Valentino cape and a pair of matching stiletto heels, People reports. On Instagram, Paltrow took a shot specifically of her bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels, and also posted a black-and-white selfie with Valentino co-founder Giancarlo Giammetti.

Further snaps from the night included a photo of her standing on the red carpet, which she captioned “Brad BTS,” seemingly insinuating that her husband, Brad Falchuk, took the photo. She also praised Sam Smith’s performance that evening—calling it “Incredible”—and reposted an Instagram video of herself and Kate Moss posing together on the red carpet, of which she said “We’ve stiiiiiiill got it @katemossagency.”

Continuing to document the memorable night, Paltrow reposted from artist Stephanie Simon, who wrote “@gwynethpaltrow takes off her shoes mid-party and that also makes me very happy.” Paltrow also shared a shot of herself enjoying a glass of red wine while relaxing in a white robe, as one does before—or after—a successful event.

