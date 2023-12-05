Gwyneth Paltrow Chose Vintage Couture Valentino for the 2023 Fashion Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow chose vintage for the 2023 Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall last night—vintage Valentino, specifically. The all-red gown—strapless, with an empire waist—and dramatic cape were from the designer’s autumn/winter 1965 couture collection, British Vogue reports.
The dress featured a neckline with a plunging middle section and a thigh high slit, and Paltrow accessorized with the long, dramatic Valentino cape and a pair of matching stiletto heels, People reports. On Instagram, Paltrow took a shot specifically of her bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels, and also posted a black-and-white selfie with Valentino co-founder Giancarlo Giammetti.
Further snaps from the night included a photo of her standing on the red carpet, which she captioned “Brad BTS,” seemingly insinuating that her husband, Brad Falchuk, took the photo. She also praised Sam Smith’s performance that evening—calling it “Incredible”—and reposted an Instagram video of herself and Kate Moss posing together on the red carpet, of which she said “We’ve stiiiiiiill got it @katemossagency.”
Continuing to document the memorable night, Paltrow reposted from artist Stephanie Simon, who wrote “@gwynethpaltrow takes off her shoes mid-party and that also makes me very happy.” Paltrow also shared a shot of herself enjoying a glass of red wine while relaxing in a white robe, as one does before—or after—a successful event.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
