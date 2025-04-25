Two diametrically opposed trends are ruling red carpets right now. In one corner, there are the demure opera gloves, pastel satins, and diamond chokers of an Old Hollywood comeback. In the other, the naked dress has A-listers wrapped in its sheer, cut-out thrall. Never have the two joined forces in one subversive garment, until Serena Williams unveiled her custom Stella McCartney cut-out dress for the April 24 Time 100 Gala.

The tennis phenomenon-turned-beauty-mogul (and children's clothing designer) arrived on the red carpet in a dress that tore up the LBD playbook, literally. It starts as a straightforward off-the-shoulder design with thick straps, the better to display a stunning DeBeers choker. But as the dress travels to the ground, slashing cut-outs appear revealing stripes of Williams's abs and legs. It's Old Hollywood meets final girl—a styling turn someone like You season 5 star Madeline Brewer would appreciate.

Serena Williams attended the annual Time100 Gala in a Stella McCartney dress featuring slashed cut-outs all over. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams trains a close eye on the runway when she's not running her business empire. (Remember: She was the first Grand Slam player to tap a label like Off-White for her on-court tennis fashion.) So it's unsurprising that her latest major carpet involved a garment plucked directly from a Paris Fashion Week collection—and one that she adjusted to fit her preferred palette.

McCartney originally presented Williams's eventual dress in white, accessorized only with a top-handle bag and chunky white pumps. The tennis legend decided she'd rather wear it in black with a few more glamorous add-ons.

Williams's dress first appeared on Stella McCartney's Spring 2025 runway, in white. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her multilayered DeBeers diamond choker was only the start of her rich-girl accessories stack. Coordinating diamond drop earrings glistened beneath her bronde curls and face-framing tendrils. A pair of sheer, elbow-length gloves continued her dress's nearly-naked story—but got an elevated upgrade by way of two massive diamond rings and a glistening gold watch.

Williams leaned into Old Hollywood elements with semi-sheer gloves and DeBeers diamonds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inside the event, Serena Williams would go on to mingle with Demi Moore (in custom Gap Studio) and Blake Lively (in a petal pink Zuhair Murad gown). All three women are some of the most highly anticipated potential attendees at next month's 2025 Met Gala. Here's hoping that when Williams ascends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's famed steps on May 5, she combines two more trends into an unexpectedly perfect match.

