Serena Williams Subverts Old Hollywood Style in a Cut-Out Stella McCartney Dress and Diamond Choker
She didn't copy and paste a runway look—she customized it.
Two diametrically opposed trends are ruling red carpets right now. In one corner, there are the demure opera gloves, pastel satins, and diamond chokers of an Old Hollywood comeback. In the other, the naked dress has A-listers wrapped in its sheer, cut-out thrall. Never have the two joined forces in one subversive garment, until Serena Williams unveiled her custom Stella McCartney cut-out dress for the April 24 Time 100 Gala.
The tennis phenomenon-turned-beauty-mogul (and children's clothing designer) arrived on the red carpet in a dress that tore up the LBD playbook, literally. It starts as a straightforward off-the-shoulder design with thick straps, the better to display a stunning DeBeers choker. But as the dress travels to the ground, slashing cut-outs appear revealing stripes of Williams's abs and legs. It's Old Hollywood meets final girl—a styling turn someone like You season 5 star Madeline Brewer would appreciate.
Williams trains a close eye on the runway when she's not running her business empire. (Remember: She was the first Grand Slam player to tap a label like Off-White for her on-court tennis fashion.) So it's unsurprising that her latest major carpet involved a garment plucked directly from a Paris Fashion Week collection—and one that she adjusted to fit her preferred palette.
McCartney originally presented Williams's eventual dress in white, accessorized only with a top-handle bag and chunky white pumps. The tennis legend decided she'd rather wear it in black with a few more glamorous add-ons.
Her multilayered DeBeers diamond choker was only the start of her rich-girl accessories stack. Coordinating diamond drop earrings glistened beneath her bronde curls and face-framing tendrils. A pair of sheer, elbow-length gloves continued her dress's nearly-naked story—but got an elevated upgrade by way of two massive diamond rings and a glistening gold watch.
Inside the event, Serena Williams would go on to mingle with Demi Moore (in custom Gap Studio) and Blake Lively (in a petal pink Zuhair Murad gown). All three women are some of the most highly anticipated potential attendees at next month's 2025 Met Gala. Here's hoping that when Williams ascends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's famed steps on May 5, she combines two more trends into an unexpectedly perfect match.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Before Lisa Jewell's Most Highly-Anticipated Thriller to Date Hits Shelves, We Ranked Her 10 Best Books
Few do page-turners quite like her.
By Nicole Briese
-
The 'You' Season 5 Cast Features People From Joe's Past, a New Love Interest, Madcap Twins, and More
Here's what to know about the star-studded final installment of the Netflix hit.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
These J.Crew Sale Finds Basically Packed My Suitcase for Me
I'm ready for my next vacation.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
For the 'You' Season 5 Premiere, Madeline Brewer Wants to "Feel Like a Star"
She stepped into her most confident self for the 'You' season 5 premiere.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Zendaya's Favorite $160 On Sneakers Just Became the Star of Kaia Gerber's Shoe Collection
Zendaya would be proud.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Kendall Jenner Confirms Adidas Tokyo Sneakers Are a TSA-Approved Travel Shoe
Leave your ballet flats in your checked bag.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Coco Gauff Serves the Latest New Balance x Miu Miu Sneakers—and an Entire Tennis Collection
She'll debut it on the court at an upcoming tournament.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber Swear By These Affordable Nike Sneakers
Get the A-list look for less.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Carries Bella Hadid's Dune London Bag to the Front of the Spring Accessories Pack
I need one in every color.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Florence Pugh Electrifies the 'Thunderbolts*' London Premiere in a Stomach Cut-Out Naked Dress
Semi-sheer dressing was her co-star once again.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Kick-Start a Hers-and-His Slim Sneakers Trend
The pair has a new outlook on couples' style.
By Halie LeSavage