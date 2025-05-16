The Cannes Film Festival red carpet is the site for a different kind of celebrity couple style: the perfect union between an A-lister and a designer they know better than any other. Each year she attends, Natalie Portman lands on the Cannes best-dressed list by walking La Croisette clad in head-to-toe, often-custom Dior.

Two years ago, Portman fêted the 2023 premiere of May/December in a recreation of an iconic Dior gown. Christened "Junon" in 1949, the evening gown featured a delicate, strapless bodice that exploded into a skirt of cascading embroidered petals inspired by peacock feathers. The original is currently held by the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City; Portman's version modified the original with larger embellishments and a relatively unadorned bodice.

The look drew gasps then. Now, it seems Portman wants to top her original Dior reference and take home a red carpet Palm d'Or while she's at it.

Natalie Portman recreated Dior's famous Junon gown for the 2023 premiere of May/December. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior first introduced the original "Junon" gown with a petal-like skirt in 1949. (Image credit: AP)

Arriving back at Cannes for the May 16 premiere of Eddington, Natalie Portman dazzled in another strapless Dior gown. It swapped shades of icy blue for silver and black, tied with a velveteen bow along the neckline. She complemented it with a 10-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace, another 10-carat diamond ring, and platinum and diamond earrings. One glance, and it was clear Portman wanted to reference the early days of the house of Dior. Soon, the brand shared exclusive details regarding her exact inspiration.

A sketch of Portman's 2025 Cannes Film Festival gown by Dior. (Image credit: Sophie Carre)

Natalie Portman arrived at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in her custom Dior re-creation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portman paired her gown with over 20-carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portman's latest vintage homage found its source material in the "Mexico model" from Dior's 1951 winter haute couture collection, according to the house. The original dress blended shades of gold and black, but Portman took her reference point in a twinkling nighttime direction with shades of silver. Creating the wearable starry night of tulle, black velvet, and crystal required 700 hours of work. 450 of those were completed by Atelier Safrane for hand-stitched embroidery all over the skirt.

Portman's gown is inspired by a 1951 archival Dior design. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atelier Safrane completed 450 hours of glitter-flecked embroidery on the gown. (Image credit: Atelier Safrane)

Portman has poured nearly as many hours back into Dior as the house has dressing her. She became a face of the brand in 2010, going on to front campaigns for Miss Dior perfumes and nearly-exclusively wear Dior to major award shows and film festivals.

The Black Swan star glittered once again as she stepped onto the carpet—and reminded everyone in attendance who deserves the top prize for vintage references.