The Whole “Nepo Baby” Debate Really Aggravates Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow has never been one to shy away from sharing how she feels, and she is opening up about the “nepo baby” criticism, leveled at those who allegedly benefit from nepotism, specifically within the entertainment industry. (Paltrow’s two children Apple and Moses, for example, could be considered “nepo babies”; Paltrow herself could be as well, as her parents, Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow, are both successful in show business—Danner is an actress and Paltrow was a director.)
The “nepo baby” debate kicked into high gear last year when New York Magazine released an article about the large number of celebrities that have parents, siblings, or other relatives in Hollywood, pointing out that it seemingly makes it easier for them to have access to opportunities.
“Now there’s this whole nepo baby culture, and there’s this judgment that exists around kids of famous people,” Paltrow said in an interview with The Guardian. “But there’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do.”
On her daughter, Apple, Paltrow said that she “just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn,” adding “Nobody rips on a kid who’s like ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.’”
Paltrow said she’s trying to protect Apple and her son, Moses, from being branded with the dreaded label. (Paltrow shares both Apple and Moses with ex Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay.) “The truth is, if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice,” she said. “I think it’s kind of an ugly moniker. I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Jodie Turner-Smith Posts Quote About “Unhealed” People the Day After Ex Joshua Jackson is Spotted at a Concert with Lupita Nyong’o
Though Nyong’o and Jackson are reportedly just friends, the same day she announced on Instagram that she, too, was going through a breakup.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Royal Expert Says It Would Be “Sad” if the Prince and Princess of Wales—Modern Royals Though They Are—Sent Prince George to a Boarding School Like Eton College
“For me, though, it is unthinkable to have children and then send them away to be looked after by someone else.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Malibu. New York. The U.K.—Kensington Palace, Specifically. Where Do the Sussexes Want Their Next Home to Be?
The answer might just be none of the above.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Has Repurposed Her Oscar Statuette in a Very Interesting Way
“It works perfectly!”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Has Officially Weighed in On Ex-Fiancé Brad Pitt’s Luxury Skincare Line
And the verdict is…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's "Earned Her Wrinkles" in Candid Interview
Slap that quote on a t-shirt, I'll buy 6.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Listed Her Montecito Guest House on Airbnb, And You Could Be the One to Stay There
Very normal!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
It's Official: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Have Filed for Divorce
The news comes more than a year after they announced their separation.
By Julie Kosin