Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie are Finally Working Together

Two of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses are set to finally work together: Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie will both star in and produce Maude v Maude, Deadline reports.

Both Berry and Jolie are Oscar winners—Berry won Best Actress for Monster’s Ball in 2002, and Jolie won Best Supporting Actress for Girl, Interrupted in 2000—but, despite both having careers that have spanned three decades, they have never worked together. Though exact details are being kept under wraps, according to Deadline, an insider describes the film as a “Bond vs. Bourne” global action thriller.

Both actresses are veterans of the action thriller genre, the outlet reports. Berry starred as Jinx in the Bond film Die Another Day, and also appeared in John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum and the X-Men movies. Jolie was the title character in the action thriller Salt, and also had a turn in the genre in movies like Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

Berry is currently filming the film Never Let Go (and generating buzz on Instagram ). Jolie recently directed Without Blood and will next star in the biopic Maria, about opera singer Maria Callas.

And, though they’ve never worked together, they have at least met, as this photo we unearthed from San Diego Comic Con in 2003 proves!

By the way, no release date yet on Maude v Maude—but we can’t wait to see it when it drops.