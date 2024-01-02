Halle Berry Brings Her Trademarked Confidence Into 2024—But Leaves the Pants Behind

If you thought Halle Berry wasn’t going to continue her confident and sexy Instagram posts into the new year, you’re (thankfully) wrong. Berry ushered in 2024 as one should, wearing a black lace bodysuit, an oversized gold blazer, heels, and a heart pendant and layered gold chains in a photo shared to Instagram; in the picture, she appears to be in an elevator. “Heelllllloooooo 2024!” she captioned the shot.
Berry shared a recap of 2023 in an Instagram video, writing of the year that “The story keeps getting better, ready for chapter ’24.” The video contained clips from her travels, photos from events she attended (like the 2023 Oscars), and moments with her boyfriend Van Hunt. A source told People this past August that Hunt—whom Berry has dated since 2020—is her “dream guy” and that “she feels so lucky to share her life with him.” They added “He is incredible. He treats her like a queen. She calls him her ‘soulmate.’ They love traveling, spending time at her Malibu beach house, and hanging out with her kids.”
Berry—proving that we did not, in fact, leave the pantsless trend behind in 2023—went sans bottoms more than once on social media last year. It also appears that she wore this exact New Year's outfit, albeit with pants, to the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia last month.
Along with looking phenomenally beautiful, 2024 will bring about a starring role and a co-producer credit on the upcoming action thriller Maude v Maude alongside Angelina Jolie. The movie—described as Mission: Impossible meets Mr. and Mrs. Smith—is the first time Berry and Jolie have starred together onscreen, and the pairing got off to an auspicious start, Berry told Variety.
“We had a rocky start,” she said. “And I think that is going to serve us well in our screentime together.” Berry added that she was “thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view. She is formidable.” She added that the story of their “rocky start” was a “good one” but didn’t elaborate, though she did divulge that she and Jolie grew closer talking about their past relationships. “We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes,” she said. “We bonded, let’s say that.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
