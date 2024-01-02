Halle Berry Brings Her Trademarked Confidence Into 2024—But Leaves the Pants Behind

If you thought Halle Berry wasn’t going to continue her confident and sexy Instagram posts into the new year, you’re (thankfully) wrong. Berry ushered in 2024 as one should, wearing a black lace bodysuit, an oversized gold blazer, heels, and a heart pendant and layered gold chains in a photo shared to Instagram ; in the picture, she appears to be in an elevator. “Heelllllloooooo 2024!” she captioned the shot.

Berry shared a recap of 2023 in an Instagram video , writing of the year that “The story keeps getting better, ready for chapter ’24.” The video contained clips from her travels, photos from events she attended (like the 2023 Oscars), and moments with her boyfriend Van Hunt. A source told People this past August that Hunt—whom Berry has dated since 2020—is her “dream guy” and that “she feels so lucky to share her life with him.” They added “He is incredible. He treats her like a queen. She calls him her ‘soulmate.’ They love traveling, spending time at her Malibu beach house, and hanging out with her kids.”

(Image credit: Instagram)

Berry—proving that we did not, in fact, leave the pantsless trend behind in 2023—went sans bottoms more than once on social media last year. It also appears that she wore this exact New Year's outfit, albeit with pants, to the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia last month.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Instagram)

(Image credit: Instagram)

Along with looking phenomenally beautiful, 2024 will bring about a starring role and a co-producer credit on the upcoming action thriller Maude v Maude alongside Angelina Jolie. The movie—described as Mission: Impossible meets Mr. and Mrs. Smith—is the first time Berry and Jolie have starred together onscreen, and the pairing got off to an auspicious start, Berry told Variety .

“We had a rocky start,” she said. “And I think that is going to serve us well in our screentime together.” Berry added that she was “thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view. She is formidable.” She added that the story of their “rocky start” was a “good one” but didn’t elaborate, though she did divulge that she and Jolie grew closer talking about their past relationships. “We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes,” she said. “We bonded, let’s say that.”