Halle Berry Posted a Beautiful Naked Photo, And People Are Mad for Some Reason

Halle Berry posted an absolutely stunning photo on Instagram, in which she's standing naked on a balcony drinking a glass of wine while basking in hazy, dreamy sunshine.

Though the post needed no caption, the actress wrote, "i do what i wanna do. happy Saturday."

Her famous friends immediately rallied behind her to praise her for the gorgeous pic, as well as her DGAF attitude.

"The blueprint," wrote Saweetie.

"Wow !" said Jenna Dewan.

"Big Leo energy," said Meagan Good.

"YES!!!!" wrote Kelly Rowland.

Of course, Berry is a woman daring to express her freedom on the internet, so not everyone was supportive.

One person tweeted, "Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing"

This person was fairly quickly put in their place in their quote tweets, however.

Berry herself wrote the now-deleted tweet, "Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?"

Someone else wrote, "Imagine not realizing this picture is dignified, but your tweet most certainly isn't."

Someone else wrote, "You gotta ask yourself what's wrong with you if you're mad at Halle Berry for being naked."

Another added, "imagine judging someone for simply just posting a photo. it doesn't matter how old someone is, its still their life and they can do with it what they want :)"

Someone asked, "There is a lot of very insecure men on this website, ain’t there?"

Another dispensed with fancy words and left us with the beautiful, the subdued, "Shut up dork." Yeah, that about sums it up.