Halle Berry and Her Stylist Wrestling Her Out of an Outfit Is Essential Viewing

Halle Berry is all of us fighting for our life in a clothing store fitting room—except unlike us, Berry has a professional stylist on hand to assist her at such desperate times.

Recently, Berry positively shined in a stunning outfit by Anna Quan, styled by Lindsay Flores. She posted a video of herself struttin' it up in a black skirt and oversized white button-down overlaid with a black corset top.

But while she looked insane (good) in the outfit, getting out of the clothes was a whole other kettle of fish. The Catwoman actress posted an absolutely hilarious video of herself and Flores, her stylist, wrestling her out of the corset and shirt for minutes on end, and struggling deeply with the task.

Throughout the video, the two women were laughing and shouting at each other, with Berry saying things like "Bitch, there's a zipper!" and "My boob!" and "We might have to cut this sh*t off," and Flores saying "Push it! Push it! Push it!" and "You're gonna rip it!"

The actress captioned her post, "Bad and Booshy back at it slaving for fashion!"

Viola Davis commented, "Man this video makes me feel GOOD!!!!!! I feel seen," while Ava DuVernay added, "Oh my gosh! This. Is. Classic."

Fans were also obsessed with the whole situation, with one quipping, "Me and my bestie coming home drunk from the club"

"This is the most human thing that relates to all of us I’ve ever seen on social media," wrote someone else.

Many others pointed out how close the two women must be to be able to laugh and bicker at the same time over something like this. Too cute!