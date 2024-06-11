Halle Berry and Her Stylist Wrestling Her Out of an Outfit Is Essential Viewing

Halle Berry is all of us fighting for our life in a clothing store fitting room—except unlike us, Berry has a professional stylist on hand to assist her at such desperate times.
Recently, Berry positively shined in a stunning outfit by Anna Quan, styled by Lindsay Flores. She posted a video of herself struttin' it up in a black skirt and oversized white button-down overlaid with a black corset top.
A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)
A photo posted by on
But while she looked insane (good) in the outfit, getting out of the clothes was a whole other kettle of fish. The Catwoman actress posted an absolutely hilarious video of herself and Flores, her stylist, wrestling her out of the corset and shirt for minutes on end, and struggling deeply with the task.
Throughout the video, the two women were laughing and shouting at each other, with Berry saying things like "Bitch, there's a zipper!" and "My boob!" and "We might have to cut this sh*t off," and Flores saying "Push it! Push it! Push it!" and "You're gonna rip it!"
The actress captioned her post, "Bad and Booshy back at it slaving for fashion!"
Viola Davis commented, "Man this video makes me feel GOOD!!!!!! I feel seen," while Ava DuVernay added, "Oh my gosh! This. Is. Classic."
Fans were also obsessed with the whole situation, with one quipping, "Me and my bestie coming home drunk from the club"
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"This is the most human thing that relates to all of us I’ve ever seen on social media," wrote someone else.
Many others pointed out how close the two women must be to be able to laugh and bicker at the same time over something like this. Too cute!
A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Queen Elizabeth Apparently Gave Camilla Parker-Bowles Sage Advice on Her Wedding Day to Prince Charles, Which Camilla Ignored—and Later Regretted
Though the subject matter at hand may be surprising, according to lip readers, Camilla said not heeding her mother-in-law’s advice “really wasn’t a very good idea.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles Would Be “Delighted” to Have Kate Middleton Return to Royal Duties for Trooping the Colour Balcony Appearance on Saturday
If her health allows her to appear on the public stage, “It would reinforce the strength of the monarchy moving forward,” according to an expert.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Rihanna Just Dropped Fenty Hair and It’s Sure to Sell Out—Here’s My Honest Review
Yes, it's worth the hype.
By Deena Campbell Published
-
Halle Berry Reflects on How This Character She Played In a Big-Budget Film Marked a “Big Step Forward” for Black Women in Hollywood
“I knew then how important this little part in this big movie actually would be.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Halle Berry Brings Her Trademarked Confidence Into 2024—But Leaves the Pants Behind
Here for it.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Halle Berry Is a Literal Work of Art in Haute Couture Elie Saab
Berry has a storied history with the designer.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Halle Berry Doubles Down on Her Feud with Drake Over Slime Photo: “That Was the F—k You to Me”
The beef we admittedly did not see coming.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Halle Berry is Not Happy with Drake Right Now
Can’t say we blame her.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Halle Berry on Aging: “I’m Going Down Fighting”
Berry recently said, at 57, she is her best self now.
By Rachel Burchfield Published