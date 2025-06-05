One foolproof way to take an unusual item mainstream? Get an It girl's stamp of approval. On June 5, New York-based photographer, director, and designer Renell Medrano—the creator behind Ice Studios' avant-garde boxer skirt—did just that with Hailey Bieber's help.

Ten months after the Ice Studios first released its boxer-skirt hybrid, Hailey Bieber got her hands on a summer plaid pair. Following a streak of micro-mini dresses, the supermodel shared a close-up of her latest off-duty outfit featuring Medrano's creation front and center. From the front, the green plaid shorts mimicked men's boxers, while the back skirt flowed below her knee. According to Medrano, the high-low hem is asymmetrical—and can even become a bow.

The fusion bloomers have been sold-out for months. But the Rhode founder's snap came with some highly anticipated news: the designer announced a restock is scheduled for Friday. Everyone say, "thank you, Bieber!"

Hailey Bieber pulls off the boxers trend with a skirt hybrid from Ice Studios. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

In true model off-duty fashion, Bieber paired the popular pants with a white crop top. Her footwear felt equally on-brand. She popped on the celebrity-favorite Onitsuka Tiger sneakers, beloved by Kaia Gerber, Anya Taylor-Joy, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendall Jenner, and more. Bieber's Mexico 66 models featured the brand's iconic stripes, as well as leather and suede uppers. They're available in ten different colors, including yellow, white, and beige, but the new mom chose the classic black-and-white version.

Bieber last wore these A-list beloved sneakers on a trip to Disneyland in March. Rather than going full cosplay, Bieber channeled Mickey Mouse's color palette in the same Onitsuka Tiger trainers. They complemented her matching separates, starting with wide-leg pants, a leather bomber jacket, and a pair of Minnie Mouse ears, of course.

Bieber last wore her Onitsuka Tiger sneakers on a trip to Disneyland. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Last year, Onitsuka Tigers were undeniably celebrities' footwear front-runner, ahead of Puma Speedcats or the Nike V2K Runs Sneakers. Now, with Bieber's second endorsement, they're well on their way to Samba status.